Dale Woods was somber as he packed up model trains and tiny military men from a train set at the Crossville Model Railroad Club display in Landers Crossroads.
Woods, an original member of the club, said simply, “Today is a sad day.”
The Model Railroad Club is packing up after 20 years. Where it will go next is not known.
“We need a new home,” said Bruce Herring.
The club is seeking a new space where more people can enjoy the trains after their month-to-month lease was terminated. Ann Grogitsky, who has handled publicity for the club for many years and is also a charter member of the club, said they were notified Feb. 24 they would need to be out of the shopping center by April 1.
“We presently have 4,600 square feet, but since we have to move, we may have to downsize,” Grogitsky told the Chronicle. “We understand this. We are a nonprofit organization, and we do not charge admission, so our affordability is limited.”
According to property records, Landers Crossroads is owned by Orion Investments of Tennessee LLC. Attempts to reach a representative were unsuccessful at press time.
The Crossville Model Railroad Club is not the only business that was given notice to leave the former mall.
Cheesecakes and More, Premiere Athletics-Crossville and Uniform Destination — all businesses in the former “VF” wing of the mall — have been notified they need to leave, the Chronicle learned. Attempts to reach the other businesses were unsuccessful at press time.
Sharon Ott, owner of Cheesecakes and More, said she had been renting month-to-month since her lease expired in November. She had considered moving to another wing in the facility, but said, “That just didn’t happen.”
Foot traffic has been picking up in recent months, Ott said, as travelers from Buc-ee’s came across the road to check out the model trains, which were advertised with a sign.
“I’m not worried about me,” said Ott, who is working on securing a new location. “The train club — they’re a part of history.”
The model train display has been among the top-ranked attractions in Crossville according to Trip Advisor. Back in the mall’s heyday, members of the club estimate visitation of 30,000 people or more.
“Ages newborn to 100 — we’re all kids,” said Sam Goldkopf with the Crossville Model Railroad Club. “Everybody gets an ‘I love trains’ sticker.”
The visitors have come from around the world, with guests from every state, every continent and numerous countries.
“Some people just happen in. Others knew we were here,” Goldkopf said.
It’s been a draw not only for tourists but for new residents.
Craig Lacey decided to retire from Illinois to Crossville after a visit to the model train display. He told his wife Tennessee had trees, mountains and trains.
“My house is way too small to do train layouts,” Lacey said. He’s been a member of the club for seven years. He enjoyed working with kids who visited, letting them make the train engine whistle on one of his models sound.
Woods proudly shares the ingenuity used to create the intricate details of the models — corduroy fabric here, some Cracker Barrel toothpicks there.
“It’s almost an imagination library of what we can use,” he said.
The train display takes donations but has never charged admission. That secured it a special recognition — the largest model train layout in the Southeast located in a mall but without an admission fee.
The club is about 68 members strong, with people driving from neighboring counties to participate. Some drive from a little further away, with one member from Wilson County and another a student in Nashville.
They need a new place for the display, or they need a place to store the layouts while they find a suitable locations. Because the trains include electrical components, they need a climate-controlled storage area.
Anyone with a potential lead on a new space is asked to contact Grogitsky at 931-472-1824.
Ott, with Cheesecakes and More, said her current plans are to leave Cumberland County.
“But cheesecakes will be available,” she said, noting she planned to work with another local eatery to make her desserts available.
They’re popular. She earned a No. 1 ranking for desserts on Restaurant Guru, an online restaurant site that ranks restaurants according to popular agencies like Yelp or Google.
Regulars Maribeth and Todd Gustavson said they loved to visit Cheesecakes and More for lunch. They were picking up a cheesecake to go, but Todd added a take-and-bake deep-dish pizza to the order.
“They have the best pizza,” he said. “It’s comparable to Chicago.”
Orion Investments purchased the former Crossville Outlet Center in April 2022 for $7.9 million. The facility was rebranded Landers Crossroads later that summer.
But the history of the property stretches back decades.
The property had been part of an industrial park development when VF Outlet purchased the property to develop the shopping center, which opened in the early 1990s. The property had covenants that restricted use of the property to industrial purposes, but coverage of those deliberations show the Industrial Development Board, Cumberland County Commission and Crossville City Council voted to waive those restrictions. Other properties in the industrial park had previously had some of the restrictions waived, leading then Cumberland County Attorney Jim Thompson to tell the commission that once restrictions are waived, they are “forever waived.”
The property is bordered to the west by Crossville Inc. tile manufacturer and the Crossville Tile Outlet Store. Down the road is Mizkan American Inc., which manufactures a variety of vinegars and, next to that, Crossville Hardwoods.
Crossville does not have zoning ordinances that restrict development areas to retail, commercial or residential uses. However, properties may have restrictions and covenants placed with the deed that govern the use of the land. These restrictions stay with a property through subsequent sales and are binding unless there is a time when those restrictions are lifted.
A Chronicle review of the property deed found that the prior owner, Crossville Outlet Center LLC, filed documents to terminate property restrictions for industrial use.
“[S]ince the Deeds were recorded conveying the Industrial Park properties on behalf of Cumberland County, Tennessee, the Industrial Park and surrounding properties have undergone radical changes in conditions such that the Industrial Park is no longer industrial in nature, and the properties in the Industrial Park have been primarily and consistently used for non-industrial uses, including a church, clothing and other retail stores, and offices,” the document states.
Those changes, according to the document, make the covenants and restrictions “unenforceable due to changed circumstances and have been abandoned.”
The document was signed by representatives of Crossville Outlet Center LLC the same day the property was sold to Orion Investments.
The Chronicle has inquired about any action by the Cumberland County Industrial Development Board, which includes appointees from the city of Crossville and Cumberland County governments. City Clerk Valerie Hale told the Chronicle the IDB has not met since 2020, and it has not addressed the restrictions or covenants of the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.