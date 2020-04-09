Patients who rely on St. Mary’s Legacy Clinic will find they are still under the organization’s wing.
“We are continuing to treat our patients,” said Dr. Brandy Fuesting, executive director.
When possible, patients are asked to utilize telehealth over the phone.
“We are continuing to go out to some clinical sites,” she said. That includes the Crab Orchard Care Center where the mobile clinic has served low-income and uninsured patients for more than five years.
The organization, operated by the Diocese of Knoxville, visits Crab Orchard on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, providing primary care services and chronic disease management.
“But we’re utilizing many of the procedures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and the Tennessee Department of Health,” Fuesting said.
Those include social distancing, with patients using appointment times and waiting in their car until their turn to see the provider. Patients who need to pick up their prescriptions are able to drive to the site, and workers bring them their medication.
The organization is utilizing minimal staffing, as well.
Some volunteers have been asked not to participate in the clinics due to being part of a vulnerable population.
“We are still continuing to treat patients, and we won’t stop treating patients unless we’re told not to,” Fuesting said. “Our mission is to continue to provide medical care even during this hard time.”
“We are seeing the ones who need the most,” Fuesting said. “But everyone else is being treated via telehealth and prescription pickups.”
Patients are prescreened before entering the mobile clinic and seen one at a time.
As the organization continues to treat patients, its need for community support continues. Visit stmaryclinic.org or call 865-212-5570 for more information.
“We support the support from our communities, our St. Mary’s volunteers, our leadership, and our staff for continuing to be there for the populations that really need us,” Fuesting said.
