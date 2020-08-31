A Lake Tansi man — the subject of a search by family, friends and Cumberland County officials — was found dead in a wrecked vehicle on the edge of Crossville Sunday evening.
The search for Lonnie Breland, 69, Oklahoma Dr., began Friday when Lake Tansi Police and Security were told by family he had not been seen since 1 p.m. Friday.
Family members became alarmed when he failed to show up for a scheduled dinner meeting at 3:30 p.m. When repeated efforts to contact Breland by phone failed, and with it being out-of-character for him to be out of touch with family, law enforcement was notified.
Family members believed Breland was traveling to the Oakmont subdivision behind Brookhaven or to the Miller Ave. Also missing was Breland’s 2019 Honda CRV.
Crossville Police searched areas inside the city limits and sheriff’s deputies traveled to the Tennessee Stone Rd. and the area behind Brookhaven subdivision.
A law enforcement “be on the lookout” was also sent out to surrounding law enforcement agencies. The search by family members and friends, along with law enforcement agencies, continued Saturday.
The Cumberland County Rescue Squad also joined the search.
Searches were narrowed down to an area ranging from Brookhaven to Miller Bypass and Hwy. 70 E when Breland’s cell phone provider reported the phone “pinged” off a cell phone tower.
A social media campaign was also waged by family and friends throughout the weekend in hopes someone reading may have seen the missing man or his vehicle.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, a volunteer searching the area located the vehicle on Milo Lemert Bypass, about three-fourths of a mile north of Dayton Ave. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene and found Breland dead in his vehicle.
According to a press release issued by Sgt. Gary Howard of the CCSO, it appeared Breland’s Honda had left the roadway and traveled some distance before coming to rest at the bottom of a wooded ravine. The car was not visible from the roadway.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death. It is believed a medical episode may have been the reason for the vehicle leaving the roadway.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Breland as we ask our community keep the family in your prayers,” Howard wrote in the press release. “Thank you to all the friends, family, community volunteers and all emergency first responders that participated in locating Mr. Breland.”
