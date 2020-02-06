A missing Browntown community man was found in a wooded area in the area from where he disappeared Monday afternoon and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation after his ordeal.
The Cumberland County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services and Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency were involved in the search that ended around 2 a.m. Tuesday with searchers leading the missing man from the woods.
James Dicintio, 49, of the Browntown Rd. and Red Rd. area in western Cumberland County, was last seen when he left his W. Fork Rd. home around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to CCEMA.
He left walking with his pet black labrador dog and had not been seen or heard from when emergency personnel were notified around 4:30 p.m.
According to a CCEMA press release, a “Ready Op” message was sent out to residents within a five-mile radius of Dicintio’s home, alerting residents that a man was missing.
CCEMA and the sheriff’s office also sent out notices on social media, alerting the public to be looking for the missing man while traveling in the area.
Around 1:30 a.m., rescue squad members alerted sheriff’s deputies they thought they had heard someone in a wooded area just off Taylor’s Chapel Rd. in an area of a bridge and just west of Red Rd.
About 30 minutes later, Dicintio was led from the woods and transported to Cumberland Medical Center for evaluation.
No one was injured during the search.
