Have you recently had a pet go missing?
The Cumberland County Animal Shelter may have it.
Andrea Gaskins, shelter director, said they receive many dogs and cats who were picked up by animal officers or the public and brought to the shelter as strays. Often the animals appear to be well cared for and some have collars.
“Sadly, very few animals that enter the shelter are ever reclaimed by an owner,” Gaskins said. “It seems very few owners ever think to check with us to see if their pet is here.”
While adoptable pets at the shelter can be viewed on Petfinder.com, Gaskins said that is only for pets that can be adopted — meaning after the stray holding period expires. Pets who went missing recently will likely not be on the site.
“Please call or stop by in person to be sure,” she said.
Those missing pets take up the capacity at the shelter, making it difficult to serve other pets who need shelter. Gaskins said the shelter has been overcrowded in recent weeks due to fewer transports, fewer adoptions and fewer reclaimed pets.
“Transports are our primary resource for placing animals,” Gaskins said.
In recent years, the shelter has transported animals to rescues in northern states 2-4 times a month. Now, they may have only one transport each month.
“Our northern rescue partners seem to be having the same issues — adoptions are down significantly,” Gaskins said.
That could be due to the economy as people put off the expense of welcoming a new pet to their home, she said.
Adding the to strain is puppy and kitten season, when the shelter often sees an influx of litters from pets who were not spayed or neutered.
“The cost of spaying and neutering has increased significantly over the past few years and, given the current economy and shortages, I expect it to continue to do so,” Gaskins said.
That increased cost also drives up the cost of adoptions.
The shelter has achieved a very low rate of euthanasia — less than 10% — but limited space could result in some animals being euthanized, the shelter said on a Facebook post last week.
Rescues and individuals with room and time to foster are welcome to contact the shelter, Gaskins said. They ask foster homes to complete an application. Since the shelter’s post last week, Gaskins said she has had several calls about fostering animals, but so far only one application.
“I am still hopeful there will be more,” she said.
Anyone interested in adopting or foster a pet can contact the shelter at 931-484-8525, or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov. The shelter, at 782 East Lane, is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
