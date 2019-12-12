High school students in the county will be able to make up the work they miss when out of school for an unexcused absence starting in January.
The Cumberland County Board of Education approved changes to the policy on first and second reading during its Dec. 5 meeting.
Under the rules of the policy, students in high school will be able to make up work they have missed from up to three unexcused absences each semester. Current rules have only allowed students to make up and receive credit for work missed for excused absences.
Excused absences include missing work due to personal illness or the illness of an immediate family member; death in the family; extreme weather conditions; religious observances; college visits; pregnancy; school-sponsored or endorsed activities; court appearances; or circumstances the principal deems create an emergency the student has no control over. The policy also allows students to have absences pre-approved by the principal. Students with five or more unexcused absences may be referred to juvenile court.
Also approved on first and second reading was a change to the tobacco-free schools policy. Signs have already been installed stating vapor products and other tobacco products are prohibited
Other policies approved on first reading were:
•Student Wellness, policy 6.411, to change a citation from public act to Tennessee Code Annotated
•Student Records, policy 6.6, requiring the school system to provide copies of student records when a student transfers to another school within the school system or another school system
•Instructional Goals, policy 4.1, to incorporate the basic curriculum program policy within the instructional goals of the school system, with a nondiscrimination statement
•Class Size Ratios, policy 4.201, establishing pupil-teacher ratios will not exceed the averages outlined in state law
•Code of Conduct, policy 6.3, to reflect changes in state law requiring trauma-informed discipline practices and response to intervention behavioral plans among disciplinary options
•Alternative Credit Options, policy 4.209, to reflect changes in state law allowing students to enroll in statewide course access programs for up to two courses each year to be paid for by the local school system
•Student Assignments, policy 6.205, to reflect changes in state law regarding joint primary residential parents and school assignment, with parents able to designate the address to be used for student assignment at the start of each school year
•Alternative Schools, policy 6.319, to note students may be assigned to alternative school for a short-term period as an alternative to suspension.
•Duties of Board Members, policy 1.202, as recommended by the TSBA to provide an overview of board member duties
•Boardsmanship Code of Conduct, policy 1.2021, to state board members will refer complaints to the director of schools when appropriate, with other changes as recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association related to the board member’s standards conduct and relations with the community, teachers and personnel, other board members, the director of schools and themselves
Polices approved on second and final reading are:
•Child Abuse and Neglect, policy 6.409, to add that faculty and staff have a legal responsibility to report suspected child abuse and neglect, and failure to do so may subject the employee to criminal charges or possible litigation. It also adds that the principal is not in violation of any law by failing to inform parents or guardians if a child is interviewed as part of an abuse investigation
•Code of Behavior and Discipline, policy 6.3, to include that students in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten would use alternative disciplinary practices, such as a time-out, with students given one minute of time out per year of age
•Teacher Effect Data, policy 5.1141, to replace the existing policy with a statement that specific teacher effect data is not a public record. Under law, information on the value-added test scores of a specific teacher in third through eighth grade can only be made available to the specific teachers, board members, and the teacher’s appropriate administrators
•Family Life Education, policy 4.213, to provide a family life education program that conforms to state guidelines, including providing information about human reproduction, responsibilities and consequences related to sexual activity, and promoting sexual risk avoidance through abstinence, with age-appropriate education for students in seventh and eighth grade and high school wellness classes. Parents may choose to exempt their child from these sessions
•Role of the Board of Education, policy 1.101, TSBA model policy approved with the addition of the statement, “The board shall strive to provide the best educational opportunities possible for all children.”
The policy committee of the board will meet Jan. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St. An agenda has not been announced at this time.
