Five members of the Cumberland County Commission’s Buildings and Grounds committee unanimously approved the display of a quilt on the Milo Lemert Building (old post office) across from the courthouse.
The display will be part of Downtown Crossville Inc.’s “quilt trail.”
Luann Patterson of DCI appeared before the committee earlier in the month when the panel did not have a quorum and explained that DCI was promoting a quilt trail displaying 4-by-4-foot plywood paintings of quilts accompanied by a description of each and what it represents for the county.
Dave French is the painter for the project, and the quilt displays will be added to the downtown walking tour.
One quilt display is already installed on the old Snodgrass law office building behind the courthouse, and permission is being sought for a display at the Palace Theater.
Similar quilt trail paintings are already on display in Putnam and White counties.
Voting in favor of the request were 2nd District Commissioner Nancy Hyder; 3rd District’s Darrell Threet, 4th District’s Charles Seiber; 5th District’s Jack Davis (also chairman); and 9th District’s Colleen Mall.
First District Commissioner, Chad Norris, 6th District’s Joe Sherrill, 7th District’s Mark Baldwin and 8th District’s Jim Blalock were not present.
Also on the agenda was routine approval of a lease agreement between the Military Memorial Museum across from the courthouse on Main St. The lease includes a room in the lower level of the courthouse that will be turned into a “reading room” with volumes of donated military books will be displayed. Need for the new lease is to extend the length of the agreement and to reflect the reorganization of the operating board of the nonprofit volunteer board overseeing the museum’s operation. This was approved unanimously.
No action was taken on the Homestead Tower lease agreement proposed by the county to the Tower Association. That organization, according to County Mayor Allen Foster, is still considering the proposed agreement.
