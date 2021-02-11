When the COVID-19 pandemic hit a few months before the August 2020 state primary election, election officials across the state were concerned.
Many of the election workers were older and most at risk for complications from the virus.
But more than 600 youth stepped up, working during the primary and November elections.
Abbigail Miller, a senior at Cumberland County High School, was among them, working the Nov. 3 election at the Pomona voting precinct.
“It’s a lot of hard work to make it run smoothly,” Miller said. “We all worked together.”
It was a long day where Miller helped the precinct welcome 300 voters to cast their ballot.
The November election saw record turnout in Cumberland County, Election Administrator Jill Davis said. There were 32,593 voters out of 45,088 registered voters, 72.3%.
“We’re so thankful schools let the students participate,” Davis said.
There were 25 students who worked the November election, 18 of which were under the age of 18.
“They’re so quick to learn,” Davis said of her new recruits.
Miller wrote about her experience in a statewide essay contest sponsored by Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office, and she won second place. She received a $500 TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship.
“Through her experience working at her local polling location and helping voters cast their ballots Abbi said she learned the importance of exercising your civic duty and serving in your community,” said Hargett during a presentation Monday at CCHS. “She also said she would like to work as a poll official again for the next election. Tennessee is fortunate to have young people like Abbi and the many others who stepped up to serve as poll officials.”
A statewide election requires the help of more than 17,000 election officials, the Secretary of State’s office told the Chronicle. The high turnout and increased absentee ballots required more help this past year, even as some of the poll workers chose not to work due to the pandemic.
The state launched the “Be a Patriot. Become a Poll Official” campaign to recruit new election workers, with applications from more than 19,000 Tennesseans.
The Tennessee General Assembly also passed legislation that lowered the minimum age to work as a poll official from 17 to 16. Across the state, there were at least 596 poll officials under the age of 21 working during the August state primary election, and 640 poll officials under 18 for the November presidential election.
Miller’s essay recounted the work that took place before the voting precinct opened, the organization of tables, signs and iPads. During voting hours, she ensured everyone was registered and gave them the form to place their vote in the machines.
She met many new people during the day. One stood out — a 95-year-old woman.
“Even at her age, she still took the time to come into our precinct and exercise her right to vote. It amazed me to think about how many times she had voted for a president in her life. The first president she would have been able to vote for would have been President Harry S. Truman in 1950.”
When the polls closed, the work was not over. There were checks to ensure the numbers matched between the iPads and the voting machines.
Hargett said, “I wish every citizen would work an election.”
He said many people take for granted the hard work that goes into election day.
“Some people think everything magically happens,” he added. “I’m thankful for you and so man students who stepped up to help provide a safe and secure election.”
Joining Hargett and Miller at the event on Monday was Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, who thanked Miller’s parents, Zack and Corey Miller.
“Your parents engaged with you to understand the value of public service and giving back,” Sexton said.
He also praised her hard work in school, evidenced by her winning essay.
Miller turned 18 on Nov. 11, too late to vote in the election. But, she said the experience helped her understand the importance of voting and serving the community.
“Now that I am of age to vote, I will be sure to register and exercise my right to vote in the next presidential election,” she wrote in her essay.
Hargett noted the importance of engaging young people in the election process, adding, “We have to build the next generation of poll workers.”
Our Civic Duty
By Abby Miller
Cumberland County High School
Nov. 24, 2020
Civic duty is the responsibility of a citizen. As citizens of the United States of America, it is our duty to serve our community and respect the rights, beliefs, and opinions of others. It is very important to perform your civic duty as a citizen of the United States; whether that be respecting and obeying federal and state laws or just as simple as serving in your local community. To serve in my local community, I worked the polls at the Pomona Methodist Church precinct on election day.
Working the polls for my local community helped me understand the process of election day and all the work and organization that it takes. As a minor, I did not clearly understand how the polls worked until I arrived at the precinct the morning of election day. When I first arrived, I helped organize the tables, iPads, and signs. I was shocked at how much dedication it takes for election day to be a success. I was a Registrar during the hours of voting, which meant I made sure everyone was registered to vote, and I gave them a ticket to place their vote in the machines.
During the hours of voting, I met several new people. Over 300 people came and voted at our precinct, which was a very high number compared to the last presidential election. I had hundreds of conversations with many different people, but one with a ninety-five year old woman stood out to me. Even at her age, she still took the time to come into our precinct and exercise her right to vote. It amazed me to think about how many times she had voted for a president in her life. The first president she would have been able to vote for would have been President Harry S. Truman in 1950. This experience truly opened my eyes to the importance of voting in our community and exercising our civic duty.
After all voting was over, we made sure our numbers matched on both the iPads and the machines. I worked with many people that I had never met before, but by the end of the day, we all knew each other very well. I now understand how elections work and how important it is that we exercise our civic duty and help serve our community. Now that I am of age to vote, I will be sure to register and exercise my right to vote in the next presidential election. This experience was truly eye opening and is one I will never forget. I would like to thank the people who allowed me to work the polls on election day, and I will be sure to work them again during the next election.
