breaking
Miller Ave. closed due to fatal crash Wednesday morning
A section of Miller Ave. between Tenth St. and Sparta Dr. is closed at this hour as Crossville Police Department police officers work to reconstruct what happened in a fatal crash at 4:45 a.m. this morning.
Emergency responders received a call of a traffic crash and found a motorist suffering severe injuries dead at the scene. It is unknown if there were any witnesses to the crash.
A vehicle was traveling toward West Ave. when it suddenly left the roadway, broke a light pole in two, destroyed a business sign at Baldwin Tax and came to rest in a small clump of trees.
Crossville Police, Fire and Rescue and Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services ambulance rushed to the scene but the victim had died as a result of injuries suffered.
No additional information is available at this time as this is a working crash scene.
