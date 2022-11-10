The Military Memorial Museum board of directors can start work on much-needed repairs to the historic former courthouse it calls home thanks to a $500,000 budget appropriation from the state of Tennessee.
“There’s some work needed for this building,” said Speaker of the House Rep. Cameron Sexton, who secured the state funds for the nonprofit museum. “I’m glad we could partner with the county and state to preserve this building and the museum that showcases our military and honors our veterans.”
Sexton also thanked Gov. Bill Lee for supporting the appropriation in the 2022-’23 state budget.
“We want this building to be here forever,” Sexton added.
Mark Pfaffenroth, chairman of the museum’s board of directors, said the board is working with Upland Design Group on a plan to shore up the building’s interior.
“Our goal is to get the first and second floors stabilized,” Pfaffenroth said. “Right now, we can’t have people upstairs. If we can get that squared away, that will be great.”
There are several unknowns at this time, he added. That includes how extensive the stabilization project will be and if the museum will have to be cleared for the work.
“Once we know that, we can decide how to move forward,” Pfaffenroth said.
The state appropriation requires no local match. And, as board member Locke Kelly pointed out, the money can be used by the nonprofit organization as matching funds for other grants.
“We’re looking at different grants,” Kelly said. “This funding won’t infringe on those grants and will allow us to extend the value through matching funds.”
Sexton toured the building last year as the board began working toward a restoration plan for the building.
The museum leases the building from the county for $1 per year for 20 years. The lease, however, requires the nonprofit to take care of maintenance for the building.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said, “I’m glad we could repurpose the old courthouse. This is a great use showcasing our veterans and what they’ve been through. It’s great content, but the building needs some work.”
Built in 1886, the building once served as the county’s courthouse. A fire destroyed the interior in 1905 and led to the construction of the current courthouse across the street.
Over the years, the building has served many uses, from a school and a library to the home of the Cumberland Good Samaritans to its current use as a museum celebrating the military service of Cumberland County’s residents. The collection includes more than 5,000 artifacts from the Civil War through current conflicts.
It includes special displays on the German prisoner-of-war camp located in Crossville during World War II and Medal of Honor recipients Milo Lemert of Crossville and Sgt. Alvin C. York from Fentress County.
“The state historian has called this one of the best small military museums in the state,” Kelly said.
Learn more about the museum at militarymemorialmuseum-tn.org/about. The museum is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free, though donations are accepted.
