It is going to be a week of mild temperatures with highs in the 60s through next weekend.
There is a possibility of a day or two of 70-degree weather around the end of the week.
There will be a pesky chance of showers almost every day from 30-40%, with the exception of Thursday, when rain is likely.
No more weather with temperatures below freezing through April 4 is expected, but use caution with flowers and gardening. The last freeze is usually around April 15, and we often get a frost in early May.
For the next two months, the Cumberland Plateau is going into the heart of tornado season. It is very important to know the difference between a watch and a warning so people know the actions to take.
When a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch has been issued, this means that conditions are favorable for severe weather and people can continue normal activities, but also monitor my radio updates as well as a NOAA Weather Radio. The weather radio will sound an alarm if severe weather develops.
If a warning is issued, this means that severe weather is actually occurring and has been reported by the public or indicated by radar and people should take shelter immediately.
Plan ahead for the safest location in your homes. Have a plan on what action to take if a storm was moving into the area. Make sure the entire family knows the safety plan.
A basement is the best location followed by an interior hallway or bathroom with no windows. Take shelter away from the tallest trees that might fall because this is one of the biggest dangers in a storm.
Those with questions can email to weather1@charter.net.
