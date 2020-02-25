Upcoming high school graduates will soon learn who made it to the top of their class.
But a group of students who have been working toward their associate degree and high school diplomas want the schools to consider allowing Middle College students to be considered for these high honors.
“I feel the honors of valedictorian and salutatorian should involve the Middle College students,” said Cheryl Rodriguez, a member of the first Cumberland County Middle College graduating class, during the public comments portion of the Jan. 23 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
“They work so hard,” she said of her classmates, noting they often got up early to take college-level courses in chemistry or calculus.
The high schools will use a Latin honor system for graduates beginning with the class of 2020, with a 5.0 scale. Students with a local weighted GPA of 4.25 or higher qualify for summa cum laude while students with a 4.0-4.24 GPA earn magna cum laude. Students with a GPA of 3.75-3.99 earn cum laude honors.
Under the system, students can earn half a quality point for honors courses and 1 additional quality point for dual credit, dual enrollment, certification aligned or advanced placement courses.
Graduation honors consider grades earned from ninth grade through the first semester of 12th grade.
“I understand that when you’re taking college-level classes, your QPA will increase, but not every Middle College student has a perfect 4.0 GPA. So obviously they’re not going to get valedictorian,” Rodriguez said. “If someone can maintain that weighted GPA, I think they’ve earned it.”
The class ranking policy, 4.602, states Middle College course work will not be factored in determining valedictorian and salutatorian.
It requires students be enrolled full time in physical attendance at the high school, to qualify for the highest Latin system honor, meet ACT benchmarks and have the highest numerical averages of the final course grades. In the event of a tie, the highest ACT composite score determines who will be named valedictorian and salutatorian.
Rodriguez said some students were not aware they would be forfeiting the chance to be valedictorian and salutatorian if they enrolled in Middle College.
In Middle College, students take college-level courses at Roane State Community College beginning their junior year. They return to their high school in the afternoons where they can take electives or participate in sports, band or other extracurricular activities.
They graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate degree, and they can transfer to a four-year college as a junior. However, they still qualify for first-year student scholarships.
“In the policy, it does say it now,” Rodriguez said. “However, in some of our meetings, it was not addressed.”
Later on, the policy was clarified.
“But at the time, we weren’t aware. And I don’t think that’s fair to some of them,” she said.
“I am adamant for my peers and myself — if we have earned it, we deserve it.”
She asked the board to consider changing the policy for future Middle College students.
“I think it’s important that our hard work is being recognized,” Rodriguez said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.