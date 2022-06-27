Looks like goodbye to the 90s for a while because the warmest weather ahead through July 10 is mid- to upper 80s. This should last until after the Fourth of July.
The chance for thunderstorms will be on the increase for the first 10 days of July and may even be a threat on Independence Day. This week we are going to enjoy lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and rain chances coming back later in the week.
From now through August we are in our lightning season. It does not have to be raining for lightning to strike; it can happen up to 15 miles from the precipitation.
Also, a person hit by lightning can be touched and treated immediately because the body does not store electricity. A lightning victim would be harmless to you.
This week is the 10th anniversary of one of the worst heat waves ever in Tennessee. It occurred on June 29, 2012, with temperatures hitting 102 to 104 across Cumberland County. Sparta topped out at 108 with Cookeville 105 and Jamestown 103 degrees.
