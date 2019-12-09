A West Tennessee man faces trafficking of methamphetamine and other charges after he was stopped for driving a vehicle that did not have a working light over his vehicle’s license plate.
The incident occurred Nov. 29 on Old Hwy. 28 around 10:30 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Cpl. Dustin Hensley’s report.
Arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, felony possession of marijuana and driving on a revoked license was Thomas Joe Moles, 34, 3217 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Santa Fe, TN.
A woman in the vehicle was not charged with the drugs but was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from DeKalb County.
Hensley wrote he was on patrol on Old Hwy. 28 in the Linary area when he observed the vehicle as it pulled up to the stop sign at Hwy. 127 S. The deputy wrote he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and detained the pair.
A resulting search of the vehicle yielded three plastic bags with a hard crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, or ICE. The substance weighed 8 grams.
Also recovered from the vehicle in a large plastic bag labeled, “Dope,” was 18 grams of marijuana. Moles claimed ownership of the items seized.
Moles was placed under $87,500 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
