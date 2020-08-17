A guilty plea in Cumberland County Criminal Court earlier this month netted the defendant a 10-year suspended sentence.
The plea was among dozens of cases on the court docket Aug. 5.
Kaitlyn Renee Green, 25, whose address when arrested was on Old Mail Rd., was facing two counts of felony possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery.
Green pleaded guilty in an information to sale of less than .5 grams of meth and possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale.
She will serve ten years as a Range 1 offender under supervised probation. Fines were waived in the case and other charges were dropped.
The charges stem from arrests on Nov. 1, 2018, and Dec. 10, 2018. In the first case, the charge was filed after an undercover sting operation. The second charge stems from a vehicle crash during which drugs were found in the vehicle and linked to Green.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Arraignment
•Eric Danielle Bebley, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a handgun by a felon, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Gardner and continued to Dec. 7.
•Diana Lynn Grosso, second-degree murder, continued to Sept. 1 for a bond hearing.
•Joel Ryan Smith, felony possession of methamphetamine, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Smith and continued to Sept. 11.
•Larry Mitchell Watson, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, carrying a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Watson and continued for bond hearing on Sept. 1.
Deadline docket
Kelsey Lashay Bolles, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Sept. 9.
•Brandy Allison Clark, driving under the influence, per se, and violation of the implied consent law, continued to Nov. 10.
•Adam Nicholas Collins, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest and five counts of driving on a suspended license, motion to revoke bond not contested and continued to Sept. 9.
•Franklin Dee Copeland Jr., aggravated stalking, continued.
•Pamela Sue Copley, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Oct. 1.
•Jacklyn Chelsea Crabtree, third offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to Sept. 9.
•Larry Darnell Durbin, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth and simple possession, continued to Sept. 11.
•Derrick Kane Foister, theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, two counts of criminal simulation, identity theft, forgery of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500, criminal impersonation and forgery by uttering, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Foister and continued to Sept. 1.
•Edward Lynn Jones, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Sept. 9.
•Jonathan William McDonald, driving under the influence and two counts of simple possession, continued to Sept. 11.
•Brian Keith Medley, sexual battery and domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and bond doubled.
•Joseph Oren Miller, identity theft, continued to Nov. 10.
•Timothy Wayne Moore, aggravated assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to Oct. 1.
•Robert Allen Northcutt, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 10.
•Timothy Lloyd Oliver, home improvement fraud, continued to Nov. 10.
•Andy Clay Phillips, two violations of the sex offender registry law, continued to Sept. 9.
•Steven Randall Presley, felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, three counts of driving on a suspended license and violation of an order of protection, continued to Sept. 9.
•Joe Levi Reagan, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, simple possession of marijuana and driving on a revoked license, continued to Nov. 10.
•Thomas Leon Reagan, felony possession of methamphetamine and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Nov. 10.
•Cory Bernard Robinson, possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of marijuana and driver’s license violation, bond revoked because of new charges pending hearing set for Sept. 11.
•Charles Wesley Sands, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Nov. 10.
•Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Sept. 9.
•Edward Junior Sherrill, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond revoked pending motion hearing on Sept. 9 because of new charges.
•Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on an officer or first responder and domestic assault, continued to Nov. 10.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endanger evading arrest, resisting a stop, arrest or search, domestic assault and reckless driving, continued to Sept. 9.
•Johnny Earl Stokes, aggravated assault and criminal trespassing, continued to Nov. 10.
•Cassandra Danielle Walker, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Oct. 27.
•George Daniel Walker, driving under the influence, per se, and possession of a handgun while under the influence, dropped.
Report with attorney
•Dalton Lee Davis, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and simple possession, continued to Nov. 10, at which time Davis is to return to court with an attorney.
•Jordyn Shae Howard, aggravated cruelty to animals, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Howard and continued to Nov. 10.
•Angela Michelle Rhinehart, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Rhinehart and continued to Nov. 10.
Probation violation
•Michael David Cox, to serve 15 months in jail and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Carrie Nicole Rector, probation violations, continued to Sept. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.