A Roane County man who at one time was facing 13 charges in Cumberland County General Sessions Court pleaded guilty in a felony methamphetamine case and received an eight-year prison sentence to be served at 30%.
Joshua McDaniel Scarlett, 39, whose address was listed as Heritage Hills Ct., Rockwood, entered the guilty plea before Judge Gary McKenzie last month. The 30% service of the sentence is standard for range 1 offenders and is set by state law.
Scarlett was indicted Oct. 7, 2019, on charges of possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of oxycodone, possession of alprazolam, criminal impersonation and resisting arrest.
He was arrested by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies Jonathan Stout and Lucas Turner during a traffic stop on March 13, 2019.
The plea agreement includes a $2,000 fine and forfeiture of all property seized during the investigation. The sentence is to be served concurrently with a sentence in Roane County.
Scarlett was given credit for 468 days already served.
In other cases, the following pleas were entered:
•Travis Stoker, 37, charged with aggravated assault occurring on June 8, pleaded guilty to an information and received a three-year suspended sentence. Stoker is banned from contact with the victim and is being given credit for 14 days already served.
•James Lee Quarry, 47, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated assault occurring April 14. He received an 18-month sentence to serve at 30% and concurrently with a probation violation case he also pleaded guilty to. Quarry was granted credit for 70 days already served.
•Jason Roy Hackler, 36, pleaded guilty to an information charging facilitation of possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale occurring on Dec. 23, 2019, and received a three-year suspended sentence. He is to be placed under house arrest supervision of community corrections in Roane County.
•Orry Joseph Savage, 33, pleaded guilty to theft of property and received a four-year suspended sentence. He was given credit for 350 days already served and is to pay $17,000 restitution.
•Tyler Lee Ford, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon as a result of a traffic stop by Deputy Ray Seiber on March 21, 2019, and received a one-year prison sentence to be served at 30 percent.
•Virgil Christopher Belin, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and received a six-year prison sentence and is banned from contact with the victim. The incident took place May 18, 2019. Belin was given credit for 401 days already served.
