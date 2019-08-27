A Crossville Police officer checking on a vehicle stopped in the roadway arrested the driver on trafficking charges and later charged him with taking an illegal substance into the jail, according to an arrest report.
Paul Richard Mills, 50, 108 East Lane Dr., is carged with felony possession of meth, introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession of a legend drug, according to Ptl. Keith Sadula’s report.
Sadula wrote he was on patrol traveling on Fourth St. when he saw a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado stopped in the street and turned around to stop the driver between School Ave. and Henry St. The driver, identified as Mills, gave police consent to search his vehicle.
Officers found nine small baggies of a white substance. While the search was taking place, the suspect’s cellphone continued to receive messages, one of which allegedly was messaging for a drug trade.
Mills claimed ownership of the phone but denied the illegal drugs found in the vehicle were his. When officers started to place a woman into custody, Mills changed his story and said the meth was his, according to the report.
When taken to the jail, Mills was searched again during the booking process and corrections officers found an additional small cellophane package in a watch pocket that contained the same white powdery substance. They also found a a small bottle of Tri-Mix 5, a prescription medication that belongs to another person.
This led to the additional charges.
Mills will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
