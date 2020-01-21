Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies charged three persons in two separate incidents with meth and other crimes, according to reports released late last week.
The first incident occurred on Jan. 6 when a pickup truck with brakelight out was stopped on the I-40 entrance ramp off Genesis Rd. around 1:40 a.m, according to Deputy Chance Dixon’s report.
Taken into custody and charged were:
•Jackie Lee Davis, 27, N. Main St., Greeneville, TN, felony manufacture of methamphetamine, driving while in possession of meth, possession of a firearm while in commission of a dangerous crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Nathanael Adam Ledford, 27, 133 Townsend Dr., Fall Branch, TN, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in commission of a dangerous crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dixon wrote the two occupants of the pickup truck gave officers conflicting stories as to where they were traveling from and where they were headed. A consent to search the vehicle was granted and a pouch and lock box were recovered. A loaded handgun was found in the lock box.
Ledford was placed under $125,000 bond and Davis under $135,000 bond. Both are to appear in General Sessions Court.
In another incident, law enforcement responding to a complaint of suspected drug activity at the Villager Motel off N. Main St. at Burnette St. arrested a Crossville man on a drug charges.
Stephen Jacob Willis, 32, 31 Burnette St., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine following the incident Jan. 8 at 8:20 p.m.
Deputy Bobby Moore wrote in his report that in responding to the complaint, permission was granted to search adjoining rooms and recovered three bags containing a crystal substance deputies identified as meth. Also found were digital scales and empty clear plastic bags.
Weight of the meth seized was 5.4 grams.
Willis was jailed at the Justice Center and placed under $10,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.