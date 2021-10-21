Nine residents from in and around Cumberland County have been arrested since Oct. 6 on multiple charges, including possession of meth, according to reports released Monday.
New charges were filed during probation checks, warrant services and traffic stops.
Those arrested include:
• Jordyn Shea Howard, 26, 331 Ray Hodgin Rd., Oct. 6 arrested on charges of felony possession of meth with intent, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lekeshia Dawn Martin, 31, 120 Stone Loop, arrested Oct. 6 and charged with felony possession of meth with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and served an attachment for failure to appear.
• Robert Lee Howard, 28, 25 Cumberland Village Way, Spencer, Oct. 6 arrested on charges of felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of heroin with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jackie Lynn Martin, 26, 833 Prentice St., Oct. 6 arrested for felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia.
These four were arrested when Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigators Jason Elmore and Jon Wirey, TBI Special Agent J. West and Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole Officers Chris Goddard and Kyla Cook made an unannounced home visit on Jodyn Howard’s residence.
Numerous people were found at the house but only the four listed were charged. Three others were released from the scene and warrants were obtained later for others.
Investigators seized an estimated 81 grams of meth, a substance they identified as heroin, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9-mm handgun.
Jordyn Howard was placed under $15,500 bond; Robert Howard under $22,000 bond; Jackie Martin under $10,500 bond; and Lekeshia Martin under $13,000 bond.
• David John Berg, 36, no address available, Oct. 10 arrested on charges of felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, introducing contraband into a penal institution, evading arrest, resisting arrest and was also placed under a hold for extradition to Wisconsin on unknown charge(s).
Deputy Josh Alderman wrote he was dispatched to Casteel Rd. on a report of a reckless driver and an altercation between two men. When he arrived on the scene, a man on a motorcycle left, refusing commands to stop.
The man fled onto Glade Creek Rd. where he lost control of his motorcycle and continued fleeing on foot. Berg was finally taken into custody and was found in possession of 1.07 grams of meth and five pills.
Berg was placed under $28,500 bond on the local charges and was held without bond on the Wisconsin charges.
Berg was arrested Oct. 2 on charges of evading arrest and child abuse, neglect or endangerment after fleeing from a traffic stop in Mayland. He was out of jail under $32,000 bond when he picked up the new charges.
• Shelly Marie Shull, 41, 487 Ozone Rd., was charged with possession of meth, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and was served a probation violation warrant.
Investigators Elmore and Wirey along with Deputies Bobby Moore and Jeff Turner went to the Ozone Rd. address to serve a probation violation warrant on Shull.
Shull reportedly opened the door, saw deputies and slammed the door shut, locking it. Officers forced entry into the residence and found Shull hiding under a bed. Deputies seized drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Shull was placed under $2,000 bond and was held without bond on the VOP warrant.
• William Cody Rector, 28, 2287 Mayland Rd., Oct. 14 arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of Naloxone, possession of marijuana, possession of an ATV that had been converted from a stolen motorcycle reported to Cookeville Police in 2016 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators Elmore and Wirey stopped a passenger vehicle towing an ATV on Old Hwy. 28 and learned Rector was on state parole. The investigators were also told that Rector had absconded from supervision in Knox County and authorities there were in the process of obtaining a parole violation warrant for his arrest.
Investigators seized 1.5 grams of meth, 15 Naloxone pills, $413 in cash and numerous electronic devices and clothing.
Rector was placed under $49,000 bond with the Knox County charge pending.
• Brandi Michelle Webster, 39, 3438 Peavine Rd., was arrested Oct. 14 on charges of felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of marijuana with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On that date, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of POW Camp Rd. on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a cemetery with smoke coming from the windows. Deputies found Webster asleep holding a cellphone.
Webster told deputies she was napping while waiting for a friend and, according to Deputy Tashia Stone’s report, admitted to using meth and smoking marijuana. The resulting search yielded 2.2 grams of meth and 4.5 grams of marijuana.
Webster was placed under $26,200 bond.
• Terry Andrew Sussell, 55, 8626 Crossville Hwy., Sparta, Oct. 16, arrested for possession of meth, simple possession of Suboxone, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license.
Deputy Cpl. Lucas Turner wrote in his report that he observed a vehicle on Mayland Rd. whose driver was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was stopped on Funnel Creek Rd., but the driver fled on foot during the investigation.
Turner wrote .8 grams of meth and Suboxone were seized during the arrest.
Sussell was placed under $12,500 bond.
• Tara Rhiannon Treadway, 31, 7069 Short Mountain Hwy., Smithville, Oct. 18 was arrested and charged with felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of marijuana with intent, possession of Xanax, possession of Diazepam and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Deputy Perianna Evans wrote she came in contact with the suspect sitting in a vehicle in front of a residence in the 1300 block of Taylor’s Chapel Rd. During the resulting investigation, 26 grams of meth, six Diazepam, four Xanax, 8 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9-mm handgun were seized.
Treadway is a banned from having a weapon as a convicted felon.
Treadway was placed under $31,500 bond.
All of the arrested suspects will make appearances in General Sessions Court.
