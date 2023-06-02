A local man charged with possessing methamphetamine to sell received an eight-year split sentence with six months to serve at 75% and the balance of 7.5 years on supervised probation.
Jonathan Kendrick Cravens, 37, pleaded guilty to the grand jury indictment charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale. Fine and court costs were waived and anything seized during the arrest was forfeited.
The charge stems from a Crossville Police Department investigation into drug activities on May 19, 2021.
In other cases on the docket, the following pleas were entered:
• Joshua Wayne Bohannon, 32, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, evading arrest and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, pleaded guilty to the charges and received a five-year sentence to be served at 75%. Furlough was then granted to attend long-term in-house recovery treatment.
• Carl Nathaniel Sherrill, 27, charged with aggravated burglary, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated burglary and had plea set aside under terms and conditions of judicial diversion. Sherrill was placed on supervised probation for four years, is to pay $1,240 restitution and is banned from contact with the victim.
The charge stems from a June 8, 2021, residential burglary investigated by CPD.
• Sharlene Kay Warner, 58, charged with possession of meth with intent, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth and received an eight-year sentence with court costs waived and forfeiture of items seized during the arrest.
The charge stems from a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigation and arrest Dec. 2, 2021.
• Ricky Allen Hayes, 52, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of heroin occurring on May 6, 2022, and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from a CCSO search of a bedroom at a residence.
• Donnie Lynn Rector, 61, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500 and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Court costs were waived.
The charge stems from a theft of a vehicle on April 24, 2022.
• James Lee Sherrill, 38, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of a Schedule II drug for resale on May 4, 2022, and theft of property on April 26, 2022. Sherrill received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, was fined $2,000, is to pay $3,700 restitution joint and servable with co-defendants.
• Jonathan Eric Swafford, 32, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted possession of heroin for sale and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from a March 6 search of an apartment by CPD.
