The Cumberland County Grand Jury met in regular session Feb. 24 and handed down dozens of indictments including ten that charge Crossville area residents in methamphetamine cases.
Theft of property and drunk driving indictments were other cases dominating this session of the panel.
All persons indicted by the panel will appear in Criminal Court for arraignment March 23.
Burglary/theft
•Derrick Kane Foister, theft of property of more than $1,000, identity theft, criminal impersonation and criminal simulation, arrested March 17, 2019, and investigated by Crossville Police Det. Kevin Wood.
•Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of more than $1,000, arrested March 25, 2019, and investigated by Crossville Police Det. Kevin Wood.
•Colby Dale Sandifer, theft of property of more than $1,000, arrested Jan. 30, 2019, and investigated by THP Trooper Jeremy Newcome and Al Seitner, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Officer Investigators David Gibson and Scott Griffin and Roane County Sheriff’s Office investigators John Mays.
•Joseph Oren Miller, identity theft, arrested Sept. 7, 2018, and investigated by THP Troopers Jeremy Newcome and Al Seitner.
Assault
•Leonard Theodore Rogers, aggravated domestic assault, assault and resisting arrest, arrested June 21, 2019, and investigated by Crossville Police Officers Brandon Griffin, Dustin Lester, Kenneth Keen, Chrystal Massey and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Dustin Hensley and Ryan Ashburn.
Methamphetamine
•Larry Darnell Durbin, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of oxycodone, arrested on May 9, 2019, and investigated by Crossville Police Officers Tyrel Lorenz and Keith Sadula.
•Larry Darnell Durbin, possession of methamphetamine, arrested on April 24, 2019, and investigated by Crossville Police Officers Jake Brink, Tyrel Lorenz and Ethan Wilson.
•Arless John Morgan III, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia, arrested on Feb. 13, 2019, investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Keyton Harthun, Tyler Yoder and Koby Wilson.
•Jennifer LeAnn Watson, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, arrested on Feb. 13, 2019, investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Keyton Harthun, Tyler Yoder and Koby Wilson..
•Sherry Louise King, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, arrested on Feb. 13, 2019, investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Keyton Harthun, Tyler Yoder and Koby Wilson.
•Brandon Dylan Poelakker, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or for delivery, arrested on July 28, 2019, investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rod Jackson.
•Brandon Dylan Poelakker, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or for delivery, arrested on July 1, 2019, and investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jerry Jackson and Cpl. Dustin Hensley.
•Steven Randall Presley, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and violation of bond conditions, arrested July 31, 2019, and investigated by Crossville Police Capt. Larry Qualls and Sgt. Jack Brink and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Tom Howard.
•Joe Levi Reagan, possession of more than .5 grams methamphetamine for sale and/or for delivery and driving on a revoked license, arrested on Aug. 13, 2019, and investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Ashburn.
•Joel Ryan Smith, possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or for delivery, arrested on Dec. 21, 2019, and investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Ashburn and Tristan Patridge.
Contraband
•Desiree Christine Taylor, introducing contraband into a penal institution (marijuana), arrested Dec. 4, 2019, and investigated by Crossville Police Det Jake Brink and Officer Tyrel Lorenz.
Driving under the influence
•Garry Lee Goodner, second offense driving under the influence, per se, arrested Jan. 31, 2019, by Jason Winningham, now with Algood Police.
•Timothy Bruce Seber, driving under the influence, per se, arrested Aug. 15, 2018, by THP Trooper Bobby Barker.
•George Daniel Walker, driving under the influence, per se, and possession of a handgun while under the influence, arrested March 28, 2019, by Fairfield Glade Police Officers Mark Rosser and Charles Cisson.
•Carl Douglas Wolfe Jr., driving under the influence, arrested Oct, 25, 2019, by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Ashburn.
