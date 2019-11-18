Two guilty pleas entered in Cumberland County Criminal Court on the probation violation docket day resulted in multi-year sentences for the defendants.
Mark Anthony Whited, 46, pleaded guilty to an information charging charging possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell, stemming from an Oct. 10 traffic stop by Deputy Lucas Turner.
He received a nine-year prison sentence to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence he is serving. He will receive credit for 26 days already served.
Delbert Wade Smith, 61, pleaded guilty to an information charging burglary and received a six-year prison sentence to serve, concurrent with a probation violation sentence.
The Crab Orchard man was arrested on Aug. 5 on a charge he went to a Lake Tansi address and entered a residence under construction and stole building supplies. Some of the property was recovered in Smith’s possession, according to Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley.
The sentence will be served at 35 percent and Smith is banned from contact with the victim.
