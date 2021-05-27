The following events are set for Monday, May 31, to honor the men and women who died while serving their country.
•Lowe’s of Crossville – Veteran recognition ceremony at 8 a.m., Lowe’s parking lot
•American Legion Post 163, Crossville, will hold a Memorial Day observance at 11:30 a.m. at the Post at 1446 S. Main St. Flag raising will be at noon.
•VFW 75th Anniversary Open House- 1-3 p.m., open to veterans and their spouses
•Tim French – Hero’s recognition 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Crossville Army National Guard, by Kroger.
•Young Marines – Flag raising ceremony at the Fairfield Glade Community Center, flagpole at 9 a.m.
•Elks – Free Hot Dog for veterans at the War Memorial Park, Crossville, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
