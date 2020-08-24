Seems like nothing is normal in our lives these days, and that sure includes the weather.
There are two hurricanes that are going to hit the Gulf Coast this week — only a day or two apart — and portions of Texas and Louisiana will be affected by both of them.
Things are happening with these hurricanes that we have not seen since 1933.
Marco is expected to turn West toward Texas. Laura could make a curve up into Tennessee later in the week and bring us shower and storm chances Wednesday through Saturday.
Updates will be provided as the week progresses.
On Aug. 16, the temperature in Death Valley California hit 130-degrees. It was one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the United States. The same day, a fire tornado developed in California over one of the largest forest fires. That is a pretty scary thing to see when the warning of a tornado is made of fire.
Aug. 29 marks the 30-year anniversary of one of the worst hail storms in Cumberland County.
The storm developed as a cold front dropped down from the north colliding with 90-degree temperatures in our area.
A very severe storm quickly developed with the storm tops reaching to 60,000 feet into the atmosphere. Eleven people were injured in the county.
There was incredible damage from hail bigger than baseballs. Farm Bureau alone reported 8,000 claims totaling $18 million.
In those days, the radar did not give us the detailed hail information that is available now.
If that same storm came today, with the improved Doppler radar, meteorologists would be able to look and report exactly who was getting the severe part of the storm and where it was headed.
Anyone with weather questions can drop an email to weather1@charter.net.
