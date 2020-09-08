The city of Crossville will hold two meetings this week on a proposed indoor recreation center for the community.
Meetings will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Crossville Depot, 169 N. Main St.
Wold HFR, the consulting company hired to conduct a feasibility study on the facility, will present information from the online survey conducted in August and gather additional input from stakeholders.
RSVP to Ethan.Medley@crossvilleTN.gov.
