The city of Crossville will hold two meetings this week on a proposed indoor recreation center for the community.

Meetings will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Crossville Depot, 169 N. Main St.

Wold HFR, the consulting company hired to conduct a feasibility study on the facility, will present information from the online survey conducted in August and gather additional input from stakeholders.

RSVP to Ethan.Medley@crossvilleTN.gov.

