A recent change in the resolution regulating the powers of the Health and Safety Standards Board made the county attorney realize the board was going a bit too far in their duties.
“Last time we met our attorney told us he thought we were doing a little bit too much,” Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner and Health and Safety Standards Board chairwoman said.
The board recessed its meeting Tuesday until Monday, July 29, in order to consider further changes to the resolution to clarify the duties of the board.
The board is authorized to deal with vacant and dilapidated properties posing a health and/or safety hazard to the community.
The county commission recently changed the resolution that guides the board, expanding the oversight of it to include abandoned, dilapidated trailers and accumulating garbage and debris piling up on properties in the county.
County attorney Philip Burnett said the board was acting beyond its realm of duties. It receives and investigates complaints. If a homeowner requests a hearing over the complaint, which is allowed under state statute, the board would have to act as judge.
Burnett consulted with County Mayor Allen Foster after last month’s meeting.
Foster attended Tuesday’s meeting and suggested the board continue to review and investigate complaints. But if a hearing is requested, the complaint and information should be forwarded to the county’s environmental committee.
“The board would have the burden of proof to show there is a problem, but the decision would be made by the environmental committee,” Burnett said.
Burnett suggested tweaking or rewriting the resolution.
He prepared proposed change and asked the committee to give him their thoughts and opinions.
One of the primary changes proposed is renaming it the Hearing Board.
According to the proposed resolution change, “The Hearing Board would act as the mayor’s designee in investigating and prosecuting petitions and to have the current Environmental Services Committee serve as the Hearing Board to hold hearings for any citizen aggrieved by a notice of violation.”
Foster said he would mention the idea to the environmental committee and suggested the rules committee review it.
Any changes will need to be approved by the county commission before they can be enacted.
Tom Isham moved to recess the meeting until Monday, July 29, at 3 p.m. Joe Koester supported the motion, and it unanimously passed.
The meeting will be in the Cumberland County Courthouse in the conference room on the second floor.
The committee will also review a new complaint about property on Apoxsee Circle.
