A hastily called meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education ended Wednesday night after about an hour of discussion, but no votes taken on the mask mandate in the schools.
The mask mandate remains in place — for now at least — after questions were raised about the short notice of the meeting and the school system’s potential liability for the health of students and staff.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative and chairman of the board, said he called the meeting after Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order Tuesday removing the authority of county mayors to issue mask mandates in counties.
“I called this very quickly because he has put us in a bad situation,” Inman said. “I would give anything if he had waited 20 more days.”
Schools are in the middle of administering state-mandated tests this week, he said. He wanted to avoid any disruption that could come from parents sending students to schools without a mask.
“They don’t need that distraction, not right now,” he said.
BOE Attorney Earl Patton said the executive order issued Tuesday did not impact the school board’s authority to make policies and rules for the school system.
The meeting, which began at 6 p.m., ended shortly after 7 p.m. with a motion to adjourn.
