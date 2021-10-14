When Brian Keith Medley complained that his case has been pending since late 2018, he immediately had a trial date set. However, when he informed the court he wanted another attorney, his request was denied.
Medley, 52, who provided authorities with a Ponder Rd., Bon Aqua, address when arrested, is charged with sexual battery and domestic assault occurring on Dec. 5, 2018. Medley was indicted in June 2019.
The charges stem from a domestic dispute incident investigated by Crossville Police.
When Medley complained about the length of his incarceration, Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley told Judge Gary McKenzie that most of the delays have been of Medley’s own doing. He has failed to show up for court.
When McKenzie set a motion hearing date of Dec. 6 and trial date of Jan. 27, Medley responded, “I want another attorney.” He is represented by Crossville Attorney Jeff Vires.
“You are not helping yourself,” McKenzie told Medley. He then instructed corrections officers to remove Medley from the courtroom after the defendant refused to talk to his attorney.
As for now, the trial date stands and Vires is still Medley’s attorney.
In other cases, the following took place:
Trial date set
•John Michael Poss, first-degree murder, Randall York now represents Poss, motion hearing set for Jan. 19 and trial date set for Feb. 15.
Arraignment
•Damon Levin Breeding, felony possession of a Schedule I drug with intent and felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Jan. 19.
•Willie Ashton Glen Dyal, two counts of violation of community supervision, two counts of violation of the sex offender registry law and three counts of driving on a suspended license, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Dyal and continued to Nov. 16.
•Guillermo Miguel Francisco Jr., reckless endangerment, continued to Jan. 19 at which time Francisco is to return to court with an attorney.
•Gerardy Perez Garcia, reckless endangerment, continued to Jan. 17.
•Deon Murice Garrett, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Jan. 19 at which time Garrett is to return to court with an attorney.
•Justin Lewis Hale, four counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, introducing contraband into a penal institution and simple possession, continued to Nov. 9.
•Anthony Lowell Harden, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Jan. 19.
•William Russell Keaton, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, domestic assault and violation of an order of protection, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Keaton and continued to Nov. 16. Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and domestic assault, dropped.
•Michael Clois Melton, possession of a handgun by a felon and felony possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, continued to Jan. 19 at which time Melton is to return to court with an attorney.
•Rodrigo Domingo Perez, identity theft and forgery, continued to Dec. 6.
•Antonia Maxine Perkins, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Nov. 19.
•David Joseph Schultz, driving under the influence, continued to Dec. 1 at which time Schultz is to return to court with an attorney.
•Jason Lee Slaven, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and bond doubled to $4,000.
•Taylor Nicole Smith, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Nov. 16.
•Steven Michael Tompkins, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Tompkins and continued to Jan. 19.
•Georgia Ann Davisson, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Davisson and continued to Jan. 19.
Deadline
•Jason Michael Brooks, incest, continued to Dec. 6.
•Delores May Cravens, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, theft of merchandise up to $1,000, two counts of simple possession and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to Dec. 6.
•Shawn Joseph Crevier II, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Jan 10.
•Tammy Berniece Davenport, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Nov. 1.
•Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor, continued to Nov. 1
•Benny Jay Mullins, rape, continued to Nov. 1.
•Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Dec. 6.
•Carol Lee Shell, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Nov. 9.
•Brian Allen Sherrill, felony possession of meth with intent, two counts of simple possession of meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 6.
•Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Nov. 16.
•Ron Michael Sherrill, three counts of felony possession of meth with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 19.
•Crystal Gail Smith, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a deadly felony, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 19.
•Sabrina Ann Stevens, felony possession of meth with intent, resisting arrest, simple possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driver’s license violation, continued to Dec.16.
•Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, Victor Gernt allowed to withdraw from case citing conflict and appointment of Brent Knight of Cookeville pending; continued to Nov. 1.
•Kelly Ray Barnwell, aggravated assault, domestic assault, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Nov. 16.
•Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, first-degree murder, motion hearing continued to Jan. 19 so an interpretor can be present to assist the defendant.
•Michael Howard Harvel, official misconduct, sexual battery and assault, Jude Michael Pemberton appointed to hear the case and continued pending outcome of federal charges.
•Angela Michelle Rhinehart, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Nov. 16.
•Travis John Stowers, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule Ii drug with intent, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, possession of a legend drug, , tampering with evidence, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 6.
Motion/hearing
•Jeffery David Varney, driving under the influence, trial canceled and agreed ordered to be considered Nov. 1.
•Edward Phillip Sprout, four counts of evading arrest, felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession of meth and driving on a revoked license, motion to revoke bond continued to Dec. 6.
Return with attorney
•Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Dec. 1 at which time Shell is to return to court with an attorney.
Probation violations
•Carrie Nicole Rector, probation revocation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
•Samantha Gail Cooper, pled guilty to probation violation of absconding but later turned herself in to authorities, released to 60 days of in-house treatment in Dickson County and probation extended to April 24.
•Summer Lynn Iles, three probation violations with new charges filed, continued to Nov. 1 for hearing.
•Roger Fene Lane, pled guilty to a probation violation of new charges and is to serve the balance of a five-year sentence.
•Vickie Adel Price, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1 with application for Drug Court pending.
•John Wallace Prince Jr., probation violation hearing set for Nov. 1.
•Rebecca Lynn (Barnwell) Todd, pled guilty to probation violation of new harges and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
•Tyler Dixon Hancock, pled guilty to a probation violation before special Judge Michael Pemberton and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with furlough to out-of-state in-house treatment program. “Do you know why I revoked your bond?” Pemberton asked Hancock. “It is because I wanted to make sure you were alive (for the hearing).” Requirement of treatment is that it be long-term and out-of-state.
Continued boundover
The following defendants have cases pending action of the Cumberland County Grand Jury, They include:
•Melissa Ann Baker, two cases, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing with cases continued to Nov. 16.
•Bobby Gene Barnes, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and bond doubled.
•Justin Hill Barnes, continued to Nov. 1.
•Tonya Marie Boatwright, continued to Nov. 16.
•James Edward Carter Jr., continued to Nov. 1.
•Michael Scott Elliott, three cases, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing with cases continued to Nov. 16.
•Matthew Lewis Grant, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing with case continued to Nov 16.
•Joseph Anthony Hale, three cases continued to Nov. 9.
•William Russell Keaton, bond set at $1,000 and continued to Nov. 16.
•Timothy Shane Neeley, continued to Nov 16.
•Curtis Eugene Petrowski, continued to Nov. 16.
•Zachary Allen Rives, three cases continued to Dec. 16.
•David Edward Seickendick, one case, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Cecil Lee Smith, one case continued to Nov. 16.
•Robert Clayton South, one case, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Levi Dalton Stamps, two cases, continued to Nov. 16.
•Kelly Michelle Young, one case, continued to Nov. 16.
•Kelly Ray Barnwell, one case continued to Nov. 16.
