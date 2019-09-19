With almost three months under his belt, city of Crossville leisure director Ethan Medley and new programs manager Mason Fox are working away to serve the Crossville community.
“It’s going good, and I’m really enjoying it,” said Medley. “I’ve been here (Crossville) before, and I like to be outside here. Just seeing how good our facilities are, and we hold up against some of these bigger places. That’s been really awesome.”
Medley comes to Crossville from Kingsport, but he has previous experience with Cumberland County.
“I graduated in 2013 from Huntington University in recreation management,” Medley said. “After that, my first job was down at Lake Tansi as the recreation director. I did that for two years, then I went to Kingsport and was program manager up there for three years.
“School taught me how to program and do things, but Tansi was about knowing who you’re dealing with. It has to be specific to your population. Kingsport gave me the city aspect, and a different population.”
Fox, a Crossville native and graduate of Stone Memorial High School, looks to use his knowledge of the area as an asset.
“That’s why I was so interested in the position,” Fox said. “Just seeing how much people appreciate how much Crossville has is the most rewarding part.”
Working as a leisure director doesn’t come without its challenges, though. Medley and Fox referenced information as a key need.
“We want to start a lot of things,” said Medley. “That’s why we brought Mason in. We want to grow what we’ve got. We have ideas, but we have to work out the fine details.
“Mason and I have sat down and talked about a lot of things we can do. We have a lot of baseball, softball and soccer. Centennial Park alone has a lot of things that we can do here. We’ve got a room over at the depot that we can get classes in. There’s so much potential at Meadow Park Lake as well.”
“Receiving information,” Fox said as the biggest challenge thus far. “Learning the different things that the different departments do, and what the main projects are.
“Our energy and passion for recreation and sports is what’s going to help us out a lot. We aren’t just going to say stuff; we’re going to initiate as much as we can.”
Medley and Fox have emphasized their role to serve the Crossville community.
“We’re here to serve Crossville, and we’ve got to know what people want,” said Medley. “What do they want to see from us? Please bring that to us; please be vocal and find ways to let us know. We’re going to do put out surveys and do things, but if we don’t hear from you, we won’t know what to do.”
Those with ideas can reach out to Medley and Fox via email at ethan.medley@crossvilletn.gov, by phone at (931) 456-6632, or stop by the Centennial Park office.
