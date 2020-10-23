MEDIC Regional Blood Center has put out a call for help.
It has less than a one-day supply of O-positive blood in inventory.
The shortage is impacting the nation, and there is no blood available to import from other centers across the country.
Blood donors can give at any of the MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers or community drives. The Crossville location, 79 S. Main St., is open Tuesday-Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can make an appointment by calling 865-524-3074 or online at www.medicblood.org.
MEDIC is the provider of blood products for Cumberland Medical Center and Covenant Health.
