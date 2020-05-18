MEDIC Regional Blood Center is starting its annual Parrot Head Week with a critical need for O Positive and O Negative blood times. Supplies of A Positive and A Negative blood types are also at critical levels.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood at the MEDIC regional donor center in Crossville this week, helping improve supplies of blood products ahead of the start of the summer season. It takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution to regional hospitals, like Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. MEDIC is the sole provider of blood products for the local hospital.
The annual Parrot Head Week celebrates the start of summer. Donors get a special edition Parrot Head T-shirt, coupons for Salsarita’s Mayfield Ice Cream, Texas Roadhouse, Nothing Bundt Cake and Knox Dough.
Social distancing guidelines will be used, with wellness checks upon entry at all locations and blood drives. Donors are strongly encouraged to make appointments at www.medicblood.org, though walk-ins are accepted. Visitors are encouraged to wear their own mask when onsite.
The Crossville Donor Center, at 79 N. Main St. is open Tuesday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 931-337-0800 for more information.
