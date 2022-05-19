Medic Regional Blood Center is celebrating May 23-27 as Parrot Head Week, and the party rolls into Crossville May 24.
Medic staff, with the help of the East Tennessee Parrothead Club, will grill cheeseburgers for blood donors from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Crossville Donor Center at 96 Hayes St.
Parrot Head Week is Medic’s way of kicking off summer and working to stabilize the blood product inventory ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, said Kristy Altman, Medic’s director of communications and public relations.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
Appointments can be made at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.
MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties, including Cumberland Medical Center, Roane Medical Center, Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center.
Altman reminds the public that blood, platelets and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event.
It takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution, she added.
All donors during the Parrot Head Week event will receive a special edition Parrot Head T-shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, auto entry to win a $25 Margaritaville gift card, and automatic entry to win a two-night stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge.
Parrot Head Week is supported by Pinnacle Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.