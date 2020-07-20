Meal distribution to children will end July 23. On that day, families can pick up seven days of meals for each child in the household.
“We needed to phase out the summer program so that we can prepare to start back to school on Aug. 5,” explained Kathy Hamby, school nutrition supervisor.
Since March, the nutrition department has provided more than 602,000 free meals to children ages 18 and younger across the county.
Students taking part in some on-campus activities, such as daycare and band camp, will have daily meals available at the schools.
Meals will be offered at the following locations Thursday:
Drop Off Points
• Alloway Baptist Church, 985 Alloway Rd., Grandview, 11 a.m.-Noon
• Ashton Place Apartments, 28 Jacobs Crossing Dr., 12:25 p.m.
• Avalon Center parking lot, 196 10th St., 10:45 a.m.
• Bread of Life Rescue Mission, 281 Fouth St., 10:45 a.m.
• Bright Future Childcare, 60 Lawson Dr., 10:30 a.m.
• Brookside Apartments, 29 Brookside Dr., 12:15 p.m.
• Camelot Subdivision, 14 Windermere Dr., 10:20-10:35 a.m.
• Centennial Park Parking Lot, 837 Industrial Blvd., 11:30 a.m.
• Charleston Plantation Apartments, 257 Charleston Lane, 11:40 a.m.
• Crossville Head Start Parking Lot, 1831 E. First St., 11 a.m.-Noon
• Eureka St., 201 Eureka Dr., 12:05 p.m.
• Fairfield Glade parking lot beside First National Bank, 5011 Peavine Rd., 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
• Garrison Park Parking Lot, 542 4th St., 11:30 a.m.
• Gateway Center, 01 Goodwin Circle, 11:15 a.m.
• Green Meadows Apartments, 44 Green Meadows Lane, 12:15 p.m.
• Heather Ridge Apartments, 40 Heather Ridge Circle, 11 a.m.
• Ivey Avenue Apartments, 14 Dawn Lane, 10:45 a.m.
• Jessica’s Smallworld Childcare, 7445 Plateau Rd., 1:20 p.m.
• Kidz Connection Daycare Parking Lot, 362 Old Lantana Rd., 10:30 a.m.
• Lawrence Chapel, 2022 Plateau Rd., Noon
• Little Punkin Daycare, 27 Penny Lane, 10:50 a.m.-10:55 a.m.
• Memorial Baptist Church, 1858 Sparta Hwy., 11:30 a.m.
• Mountain Village Apartments, 31 Mountain Village Lane, 11 a.m.
• Northside Apartments, 250 Northside Dr., 11:55 a.m.
• Oak Crest Mobile Home Park, 51 Oak Crest Dr., 11:05 a.m.
• Obed Housing Development, 10 Obed St., Noon
• Pine Wood Housing Development, 115 Pinewood Dr., 11:45 a.m.
• Pleasant Hill Housing Development, 23 Clearview Lane, 1:45 p.m.
• Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park, Pleasant Hill Dr., 1:30 p.m.
• Pomona United Methodist Church, 57 POW Camp Rd., 12:50 p.m.
• Rosewood Housing Development, 67 Irwin Ave., 11:30 a.m.
• Stewart Place Apartments, 12 Donetta Dr., 12:20 p.m.
• Village Inn, 1 Burnett St., 11:15 a.m.
• Windridge Estates, 139 Foxwood Dr., 12:20 p.m.
Drive-Up Grab and Go Sites
• Brown Elementary, 3766 Dunbar Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Crab Orchard Elementary, 240 School Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Cumberland County High School, 660 Stanley St., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Homestead Elementary, 3889 Hwy. 127 S., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• North Cumberland Elementary, 7657 Hwy. 127 N., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Pleasant Hill Elementary, 486 Main St., Pleasant Hill, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• South Cumberland Elementary, 3563 Lantana Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Stone Memorial High School, 2800 Cook Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Pine View Elementary, with assistance from Mt. Vernal Church, 349 Daysville Rd., Rockwood, open 11:30 a.m.-Noon EDT
