A McMinnville area man with ties to Smith County in Middle Tennessee has been indicted in the Sept. 4, 2020, shooting death of a Cumberland County man and is now on the TBI Most Wanted list.
The grand jury met Monday and handed down the sealed indictment.
John Michael Poss, 33, was charged in the sealed indictment with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Austin Shane Paul Lewis, 30. Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox confirmed Saturday night that the man added to the TBI wanted list is the person being sought in connection with that homicide.
The body of Lewis, 30, Neverfail Rd., was discovered inside a mobile home lying on the kitchen floor not far from an open front door by Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies who had been dispatched to Lewis’ home on a requested welfare check.
That welfare check was requested by a woman identified as the victim’s girlfriend and was made on Sept. 3. Deputies Greg Green and Joshua Alderman traveled to the residence, located in western Cumberland County not far from the Putnam County line, around 7:35 p.m.
Deputies found Lewis, who had been dead for an unknown amount of time, dead from a shotgun blast to the chest. A shotgun was recovered from the scene, lying on a sofa not far from the body.
Lewis had been scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court earlier that week but failed to do so. A forfeiture and capias was issued for failing to appear for a probation violation hearing and he was ordered held for ten days.
Lewis was a student and worked part-time at various jobs.
He is survived by his father, Austin A. Lewis of Pleasant Hill; son, Jayden Howe Lewis of Murfreesboro; daughter, Riley Lewis of South Carolina; maternal grandmother, Stella Janow of Crossville; brothers, Ricky Young, Thomas Lewis Janow, Cajar Lewis and Dalton Lewis, all of Crossville; and sisters, Courtney Lewis and Makayla Lewis, both of Crossville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Young, and grandfather, Max Janow.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, District Attorney’s Office and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office conducted an intensive investigation, question over a dozen persons, spending hundreds of hours on the case, identifying the suspect.
Cox said the sheriff’s office would be releasing a press statement Saturday night.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Poss' arrest.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 931-484-6176.
