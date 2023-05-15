Stone Memorial High School senior Trinity McGlaun will no longer have to worry about her mode of transportation, courtesy of Dave Kirk Automotive’s annual Attendance is the Key to Success car giveaway.
“I’ve been having car trouble recently, so this is perfect timing for me to get a new car,” McGlaun said. “Especially with college coming up, and traveling this summer for work.”
The car McGlaun won in the giveaway is a new 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
“It’s a blessing,” McGlaun added.
McGlaun was one of 17 students qualifying for the annual drawing for juniors and seniors, and hers was the last name remaining on a virtual wheel spun by SMHS assistant principal April Moore.
Students earn entry into the drawing by maintaining regular attendance throughout the school year. For each week a student attends without an absence, their name is placed into a quarterly drawing. Every nine weeks, a qualifying name is drawn at SMHS, Cumberland County High School and the Phoenix School.
Students who have at least 12 years of perfect attendance also earn an automatic entry into the drawing. Students also must have a valid driver’s license to participate in the drawing.
The first name drawn was Kaylee Vardy, who was awarded with a brand-new laptop.
Other finalists, who won gift cards of either $50 or $100, include Megh Patel, Chloe Hayes, Kayleigh Akers, Carleigh Cook, Peyton Roberts, Abigail Smith, Free Tristan Press, Emily Nixon, Elijah Vandever, Jackson Miller, Chesney Cash, Dyson Remling, Phoebe Smith, Abigail Jones and Anna Wilbanks.
For the past 19 years, the dealership has provided nearly $500,000 in prizes to support the attendance program.
“Over several decades, Dave Kirk has served the school system and the community, and we can’t thank you enough,” said Director of Schools William Stepp. “Thank you for your continued support and love to our kids.”
Last year, there were no cars present at the drawing due to supply chain issues, but this year, McGlaun was able to walk outside of Stone Memorial to see her new Trailblazer parked in the grass.
McGlaun is active in school activities. She serves as co-captain in cheerleading, soccer, vice president of SkillsUSA, president of both the Criminal Justice and Interact clubs, Beta Club and the aviation program. She was also named one of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club Students of the Month in April, and received a $500 scholarship for the yearly Character Banquet.
McGlaun plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville as a chemistry major, with a focus on forensics. She is currently planning to become a toxicologist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.