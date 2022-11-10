Crossville Mayor James Mayberry wrapped up eight years in office this week, presiding over his final meeting of the Crossville City Council Tuesday.
He was honored for his service with gifts from employees of the city and his fellow Crossville City Council members.
“You’ve done an amazing job, and I have big shoes to fill,” said Councilman RJ Crawford, who was elected mayor in the Nov. 8 municipal election. “I want to thank you personally. You’ve made my job easier going into it … But you’ve done an amazing job and tee’d us up for a lot of success. We hope to reap the benefits of that success.”
The council presented Mayberry with a plaque with a gavel recognizing his two terms as mayor.
“It’s been a fun eight years,” Mayberry said, then laughing said, “well, it’s been a fun six years.”
Mayberry was first elected in 2014, when the council was heavily divided and meetings often were contentious.
“We won’t get into that,” Mayberry said. “But I’ve enjoyed my time, and I’m only a phone call away to help out.
“We’ve got some things in the works. One of these days we may get the sidewalks done on Main St. And we’ve got some more things in the works if I can help the transition, I’ll be glad to help all that I can.”
The long-awaited sidewalk project is still in the works, with most of the necessary property easements complete and updating of the National Environmental Policy Act documents underway.
Mayberry has served two consecutive terms as mayor of Cumberland County’s largest municipality. He was unable to seek a third term due to term limits approved by city voters in 2014.
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood presented Mayberry with a platter made from an ash tree removed from in front of the Crossville Fire Department station 1 and signed by city employees.
“We appreciate your leadership, sir, and wish you the best,” Wood said.
Mayberry thanked the city employees and the other members of the council for all they do each day for the city.
“These employees that run this city are amazing,” he said. “I’m bad about bothering these guys.”
He said he looks for potholes to report to the city street department — often to be told that the pothole is just outside the city limits. If he sees what could be a water leak, he calls on the utility maintenance department, who respond quickly each time, he said.
Councilman Scot Shanks said, “I appreciate all the work he’s put into this. It’s been a real pleasure, truly a pleasure, to serve with you these past six years.”
Councilman Rob Harrison echoed those commented. “You’ve worked hard and I appreciate all you’ve done to make this all go smoothly and to try to help Crossville grow.”
Mayberry said upon finishing his “part-time” job as mayor, he’ll be staying busy with his Crossville business, Mayberry’s Complete Home Furnishings on Main St. and Mayberry’s Interiors in Fairfield Glade.
Councilman Art Gernt said, “He jokes about his ‘part-time job,’ and it’s supposed to be that way. This guy puts in so many hours. It’s admirable to see what he’s done over the past eight years. This town has come a long way, and there’s a lot of reasons to be proud.”
Crawford will be joined on the city council by Shanks and Gernt, who was re-elected Tuesday, and new council member Mike Turner.
Crawford’s election to mayor will result in a vacancy on the council, with two years left on Crawford’s first term on the city council.
The following are unofficial Cumberland County election results in other matters on the Tuesday ballot:
City of Crab Orchard
Alderman (Vote for 2)
Kenneth Adley: 137
Mike Findley: 131
City of Crossville
Mayor
RJ Crawford: 2,097
Council Member
(Vote for 2)
Art Gernt: 1,414
Rob Harrison: 1,195
Mike Turner: 1,523
Town of Pleasant Hill
Mayor
Don Dowdey: 172
Council Member
(Vote for 2)
Peggy Happy: 163
Marvin Steelman: 136
Governor
Bill Lee (R): 17,863
Jason Martin (D): 3,505
Constance Every (I): 86
John Gentry (I): 158
Basil Marceaux (I): 6
Charles Van Morgan (I): 11
Alfred O’Neil (I): 2
Deborah Rouse (I): 24
Michael Scantland (I): 4
Rick Tyler (I): 20
U.S. House District 6
John Rose (R): 16,902
Randal Cooper (D): 3,676
Tennessee Senate District 15
Paul Bailey (R): 17,092
Tennessee House District 25
Cameron Sexton (R): 17,759
Anne Quillen (D): 3,629
Constitutional Amendment 1
Ban Union Requirement
Yes: 15,859
No: 4,754
Constitutional Amendment 2
Clarifying Acting Governor
Yes: 14,422
No: 4,544
Constitutional Amendment 3
Remove Slavery Exception
Yes: 15,663
No: 4,299
Constitutional Amendment 4
Remove Ban of Clergy
Yes: 12,596
No: 6,671
