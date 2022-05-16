Temperatures will be climbing from the upper 70s that started the week to the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. There could be pop-up showers Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, but only 30% up to 50% for the weekend.
Above-normal rainfall in the area is expected from May 23-29.
The month of May can bring the most wide range of extremes in temperatures as any other month.
Cumberland County hit the low 90s on the 13th of 1962 but on May 4, 1976, the temperature dropped to 27 degrees. May 7, 1958, was an amazing day with snow flurries reported in some areas, the latest day that snow flurries have been seen in the spring.
There are two weeks remaining in tornado season this year and several chances of severe weather are seen during that time. However, straight-line winds and hail will be more likely.
Drop an email anytime for weather data or information at weather1@charter.net.
