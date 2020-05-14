Ina Maxwell asked the Cumberland County Board of Education Saturday, “What are you looking for in a director of schools?”
When it came time to vote, they agreed they were looking for Maxwell and her leadership during what looks to be one of the most challenging school years in recent history.
Anita Hale, 4th District representative, said, “I hope all of us, when we left Saturday, that we took to heart what Dr. Maxwell asked us. What are you looking for in a director of schools.
“That question weighed heavy on my heart. What kind of leadership do we want? I thought heavily on that.”
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said Saturday, “I would like a director that puts our teachers, our staff, our children, our families first. Who is kind. Who is thoughtful. Who is willing to make mistakes, but always learn from them.”
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, said she believes Maxwell has the best interests of the students in mind.
“One thing that comes to mind is ‘firm but fair,’ and I see that in you,” Hamby said.
During a special-called meeting on Monday, Maxwell’s candidacy for director was advanced by seven members of the board during an initial ballot round. With only five votes needed for a majority, the board then voted unanimously to offer the position to Maxwell.
“I really appreciate the confidence that the board has placed in me,” Maxwell said the morning after the board’s vote. “I look forward to helping make our school system the best in the state. We have a lot of possibilities.”
Details still must be worked out for the contract. The board will meet May 18 at 5 p.m. to discuss what it will offer Maxwell, with a special-called meeting to follow for a formal vote.
In her interview on Saturday, Maxwell stressed the role of director of schools is to work with the board, school system employees and the community.
“I think a skill I have that I can share with everyone is the ability to work with people. I am a great listener. I tend to err on the side of quietness sometimes, but it’s because I like to listen to people. I want to know what their thoughts and feelings are,” she said.
Maxwell has worked in the Cumberland County school system for 31 years, teaching various grades at Pleasant Hill Elementary from 1989 to 2012.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Tennessee Technological University and returned for a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in reading.
In 2007, she earned her Doctor of Philosophy in education in exceptional learning, specializing in literacy. Her dissertation included extensive research in the motivation of fourth-grade readers.
She moved to Central Services in 2012, serving as the countywide instructional facilitator-reading specialist. She conducted training for hundreds of teachers in Cumberland and surrounding counties on best practices in reading and literacy education.
In 2015, she serves as the reading specialist and English as a Second Language coordinator, then as the Title III director in federal programs from 2016 -’19. She was named federal programs director in 2019 where she oversee’s the county’s federal grant programs, budget and accountability.
That diverse experience has allowed her to work with a variety of students, teachers and families.
“It is all about the kids — we have to mean that,” she said.
She believes relationships and respect are keep to building strong professional relationships and lifting morale across the school system.
“That is what I would work hard to do,” she said. “I want to be out in the schools … By getting to know them and finding out what their needs are and their concerns are, that is how I can facilitate this school system to be better.”
She said it is critical that she learn what makes the school system team feel valued.
“As a director of schools, you can’t go it alone. You have to have people working together,” she said.
Maxwell hopes for a smooth transition to her new role. As the school system plans for an uncertain start to the school year in August, Maxwell said Saturday she would like to see the school team “hit the ground running.”
“We’ve got to be able to work together as a team to be able to make that smooth transition,” she said.
She said she wants to hear ideas for making the school system a great system.
Relationships will be key to that transition and success, she said. She wants to meet with each member of the board to understand their goals for the school system and what she can do to propel the district to that success.
As a classroom teacher, she said relationships are key to her student’s success. Morale improvement will center on those relationships, she said, and being accessible to the teachers, staff and community.
“There is nothing better than walking in a school building and getting to see those kids,” she said.
She wants the school system to offer every child the opportunity to be successful in whatever goal will make them happy in their profession.
“By providing an academic success plan for our students, we can do that,” she said.
That means giving teachers the tools they need to help every student succeed.
She understands each child has unique talents and challenges, and the school system should provide equity for children. Test data can help provide information on those needs. However, Maxwell said, “We need to not forget that there is more to a child than a test score. There is more to a teacher than a test score.”
Maxwell understands the director often has to make decisions that may not be popular in the community or schools.
“I would love for everybody to be happy all the time. That’s just who I am. I know that’s not realistic,” she said. “That’s where relationships and trust comes in — at the end of the day, our families and staff know that we’ve done the very best that we can do.”
She said policy and procedures would be critical in dealing with situations to come to decisions, particularly in issues of employee discipline. But she said communication was critical in those situations.
“I need to know what’s going on. I can’t fix what I don’t know is going on,” she said.
If individuals question decisions, she encouraged the board to talk with her about their concerns.
The school system has a proposed $60 million budget for 2020-’21. Maxwell’s experience in budget management includes school-based management of federal funding, determining priorities and needs. In federal programs, she has assisted in developing the federal programs budget and writing the grant application.
The school system’s fund balance has been used for several years to help balance the budget. Maxwell said they were fortunate to have those reserves but shared the concerns of board members on the use of $3 million or more each year, especially looking toward the 2021 fiscal year.
“Even though we’re in difficult times, it appears we’re going to be able to make a budget. I am very concerned about next year because of the situation we are in economically as a nation,” Maxwell said.
Local leaders are bracing for reductions in sales tax revenue.
“I will dig in. I will know each of those lines — where that money goes, what it goes for. We will have to do our needs assessment,” she said.
She said the school system is fortunate with its facilities, which are in overall good condition and more equitable across the county.
The county continues to await guidance from the state regarding the 2020-’21 school year. Maxwell said it would be critical to communicate with the community and work closely with the health professionals and government leaders.
“We start with square one with everyone,” Maxwell said of reminding everyone to practice good hygiene. “Protecting our staff and our students is of the utmost importance … We have to ensure our families that our students are protected and that our staff are protected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.