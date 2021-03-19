Director of Schools Ina Maxwell says no decisions have been made about senior class activities.
Graduation is still a few months away and, while the number of active cases has fallen significantly in recent months, she noted the pandemic represents an ever-changing situation.
Right now, plans are in place for all three high schools to hold prom on April 24. Juniors and seniors are allowed to attend, but seniors will have priority for ticket purchase.
Maxwell told the Chronicle preliminary guidance for graduation activities, including class night, has not yet been finalized.
“And those decisions could change due to being in the middle of a pandemic,” she added.
During Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education, Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, asked about class night and graduation.
“We’re not recognizing our seniors and doing class night and awards,” Hamby said, referring to information she had heard from several individuals in the community. “Our seniors have worked hard.”
She noted sports activities have continued during the pandemic.
Maxwell said there had been preliminary discussions about year-end activities for seniors, but nothing has been decided.
“There’s some erroneous information out there that we’re not having class night or we’re not doing this,” Maxwell said. “We started with some preliminary plans, and I mean they were preliminary, meaning subject to change at any time.”
Over the past two weeks, Maxwell said personnel had offered up a variety of suggestions for how to move forward with traditional senior activities.
“It is our intent and our hope, depending on our numbers … that our seniors will get to have graduation as well as lots of options for class night as well as honors banquets we hope our seniors will get to enjoy,” Maxwell said.
“We want to honor our seniors. They are troopers. They are the ones that have endured this.”
Guidance continues to be developed for safety of students, staff and the public.
“It will be with safety protocols in place and there will be some restrictions in place, but we hope things will go in a way that will be pleasing to them,” Maxwell said.
