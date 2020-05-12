Ina Maxwell will be the next director of schools for Cumberland County.
Maxwell, a long-time Cumberland County educator, was selected by the Cumberland County Board of Education during a special-called meeting Monday night following interviews with the four internal candidates Saturday.
“I appreciate each and every one of you, and I will work so hard to earn the trust of all nine of you. I just appreciate being given this opportunity,” Maxwell said during a phone call from the board following the meeting.
As the meeting opened, Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, moved the board members cast ballots for their nominee, with all four internal applicants considered. The motion was supported by Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, and unanimously approved.
The other applicants were Scott Maddox, supervisor of career and technical education and secondary education; Dan Schlafer, retired federal programs director in Cumberland County and current federal programs director in Hamilton County; and Darrell Threet, principal of South Cumberland Elementary.
Board attorney Earl Patton asked how the board intended to narrow the field of candidates, accepting the top three or two candidates, or eliminating candidates.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said they would begin with a simple ballot.
“If there’s a consensus, the remainder is unnecessary,” she said. “If not, then we can have a motion to move forward with the top two or three. We’ll see where we end up.”
Board members shared how difficult the decision had been, noting each of the four candidates were highly qualified.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said he knows all four candidates very well, and it was “tearing me apart to tell three of them no.”
“I voted for who I think is going to be the best for this school system at this particular time,” Inman said.
Boston said, “This is probably the most difficult decision and the most important decision this particular board will ever make.”
Maxwell received ballots from Inman, Hamby, Boston, Netherton, 9th District Representative Stace Karge, 5th District Representative Tony Brock and 4th District Representative Anita Hale.
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, cast his ballot for Schlafer while Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, voted for Threet. Threet is Parris’ son.
“I think it is an overwhelming vote of confidence for Dr. Ina Maxwell,” Boston said. “Sometimes the most qualified is not the best fit. I think this board has done an exceptional job in what I hope will be the best fit.”
Karge moved to offer the position of director of schools to Maxwell, supported by Boston. The motion was unanimously approved.
The board will meet Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss contract terms and salary to offer Maxwell. A special-called meeting will follow the work session.
See Friday’s Chronicle for more on this story.
