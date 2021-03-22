Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville has launched a masonry program to train masonry workers.
“Every masonry crew in the country is dying for people,” said Cliff Wightman, TCAT-Crossville president.
Instructor Kenny Locke brings 40 years of experience in masonry work. He started his career when he was 18, retiring from Josh Tollett Masonry this past year. With a wealth of knowledge about the industry and the needs of employers, Locke saw the TCAT position as an opportunity to pass on what he’s learned to the next generation of masons.
“The masonry business needs all the help it can get,” Locke said.
Locke believes in the importance of trade education.
“A trade is very important. I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have a trade,” Locke said. “And I made a good living at it.”
Wightman said, “It meant a lot to us that he was willing to come out of retirement and help us get the program started.”
Locke is looking forward to helping his student launch a career that offers good pay. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, wages for brick and block masons range from $32,980 to upward of $87,000, with an average salary of $48,580 in Tennessee.
Three students are currently enrolled. The program accepts new students at the start of each month.
Locke covers the fundamentals in the classroom and shop and complements that work-based learning.
“Laying the block and tearing it down is the best thing they can do right now,” Locke said.
Students build a wall in the class shop practicing each skill. The wall can be taken down and rebuilt multiple times. As they progress, they build leads, corners and add windows.
“They’ve got to learn to use a trowel,” Locke said. “It looks easy, but it’s not.”
Students don’t have to wait until the end of the program to go out to job sites. They can go as they learn new skills. Locke supervises the students in work-based learning and ensures they’re working on the skills they need to develop so they can move on to the next skill.
Fundamentals include how to layout walls and keep them square, properly mixing mud compound, or working on corners.
The program covers brick and block masonry, but it will not cover ornamental masonry.
In addition to job-specific skills, the program also works to develop soft skills and work ethic.
“One of my goals is to teach them how to work with others,” Locke said. “I’ve had so many masons who will run out there and do their walls and then wait on the other guy until the walls meet.”
Wightman said, “We teach them to be there on time, every day, ready to go.”
TCAT also offers programs in building and construction technology, residential wiring and plumbing, and other trades that complement the masonry program. Wightman hopes to see the programs collaborate on projects as they can.
Local and regional industry partners have been incredibly supportive, they said.
Josh Tollett Masonry, Acme Block, General Shale, Silvara Stone, BMJ Stone and others have provided supplies and work-based learning sites.
Wightman said, “Our stone companies are all on board. We appreciate all those who have come forward and donated or offered their support.”
Locke said employers are eager to hire students who complete the program successfully.
The program requires 18 months at this time, though Wightman said they continue to tweak the program. He also hopes to offer a dual enrollment option for high school students and a training program for individuals in the justice system.
“I see a big future for this program,” Wightman said.
