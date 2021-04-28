The Cumberland County Board of Education has set a special-called meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education for 6 p.m. tonight, April 28, to discuss the school mask mandate.
The meeting announcement was made at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday night and comes hours after Gov. Bill Lee announced he was ending COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and suspending the ability of individual counties to impose mask mandates.
Lee never issued a statewide mask mandate, but he did authorize local officials to order them. Following the announcement, Lee press secretary Casey Black clarified school systems continue to have the authority to set and enforce policies on their campuses.
The Cumberland County BOE will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m., with their meeting available on the school system Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.