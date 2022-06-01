In March 2020, when COVID-19 forced businesses to close, Angela Witzel and Vicki Vaden of Grandma’s Attic started Protecting the Plateau.
Their mission was to do what they could to protect the hometown heroes and health care workers during the early days of the pandemic when personal protective equipment was in short supply.
Community volunteers donated T-shirts and cotton fabric, cut T-shirts into mask ties, cut fabric into rectangles, created mask sewing “kits” into groups of 25, worked the drop off/pick up line, sewed masks, delivered and picked up items and masks and brought coffee and donuts for others.
Together, these volunteers made over 15,000 cloth-masks in three months for police, fire, EMS, nursing homes, doctor’s offices and the local hospital.
Mask needs were coordinated with, then, Director Rick Williams of EMA.
Sally Spencer Neckvatal, a local fiber artist, suggested making a quilt from masks to document this time in history.
Witzel was unable to collect used masks for the quilt, but she did have a surplus of cloth masks made by the volunteers.
Two years after the pandemic began, the quilt was started.
Witzel had never made a quilt before, but she was inspired by the volunteers who had never done the extraordinary things they had accomplished, either.
“I wanted the quilt design to look like it was actually made from a mask,” Witzel said. “A butterfly or dragonfly design came to mind.
“I found the dragonfly phrase that was used, and it was decided.“
The quilt says, “Dragonfly: Having flown the earth for 300 million years, dragonflies symbolize our ability to overcome times of hardships. They can remind us to take time to reconnect with our own strength, courage and happiness.”
The quilt is dedicated to the “Volunteers of Cumberland County who made ‘Protecting the Plateau’ a reality” and “In memory of our neighbors who lost their lives to Covid-19.”
Witzel had help from others. She thanked Beth Bridges for her support, Teresa Haynes for material cutting lessons and doing the embroidery, Barbara Warner McQuaig for teaching her how to make a yo-yo, Luann King for the quilting and Sally Neckvatal for the idea of creating a quilt.
“I am thrilled with how it turned out. I could not be prouder of myself and of us for what we accomplished. Thank you to all that had a hand in this journey,” Witzel said.
The quilt measures 75 inches by 85 inches. Each dragonfly is made up of four masks, the head is a sewn yo-yo. The body is stuffed and the tail is made with six buttons.
The quilt is currently being displayed at Dogwood Exchange, 92 E. First St., in Crossville.
