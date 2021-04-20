The Cumberland County Board of Education will discuss the mask mandate for students and staff and field trips for the remainder of the school year.
The issue of masks was raised in the March meeting, but Chairman Jim Inman at that time asked to wait until April. That would allow the board to evaluate any spike in cases following spring break in late March.
According to weekly reports from Director of Schools Ina Maxwell, the school system had six active cases among students and five cases among staff members the week before classes dismissed for the break. There were 112 students and 10 staff members quarantined due to exposure.
The school system had 12 active cases of COVID-19 among students and four active cases among staff the first week back from spring break, with 74 students and four staff members quarantined due to exposure to the virus.
The following week, there were 10 student and five staff cases, with 71 students and four staff members quarantined.
Last week, there were 14 positive cases among students and two among staff, with 90 students and two staff members quarantined.
Other items on the agenda include the Juul class-action lawsuit, bids for roof projects, a third round of federal grants related to the American Rescue Plan, and an update on the funding for summer learning loss programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.