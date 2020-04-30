A long-awaited renovation at Martin Elementary will begin soon, with the Cumberland County Board of Education selecting Mid-State Construction of Livingston for the project.
The board also approved bid alternates that will replace exterior doors and windows at the school, bringing the total project to $791,380, plus engineering fees at 6% of the cost.
“They need to be replaced,” Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said of the doors found in most classrooms.
The project includes a base bid of $523,300 for renovation of student restrooms and locker rooms and teacher’s restroom and upgrades to the Little Theatre.
“When we got into this, a lot of things started getting added,” said Kim Chamberlin, with Upland Design Group, during the board’s building and grounds meeting April 16. “That’s what the alternates are.”
The bid alternates include replacement of the exterior classroom doors with windows, at a cost of $234,700.
“I don’t think we need to get rid of the doors. When I was a teacher over there, I enjoyed having the back door to take the kids outside for a fire drill or whatever,” Inman said.
He said it also offered an opportunity for students to leave the classroom while avoiding the crowded hallways as concerns grow over social distancing.
A survey of faculty at the school found overwhelming preference for doors over windows, with Inman reporting 39 in favor of doors and two with no preference.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said, “So the people who will be working in the school really want this to happen.”
The additional cost to keep the doors was estimated at $33,380. Chamberlin said the contractor had provided the cost in consultation with their vendor.
The school system budgeted $750,000 for the project. The budget also includes another $50,000 for doors at the school. Another $50,000 has been found in the same budget line after other projects came in under budget.
“That gives us $850,000 for that project,” Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, said.
The total cost would leave $4,900 in the budget after paying engineering fees.
The project was unanimously approved.
Chamberlin said the contractor would begin work as soon as possible, but COVID-19 had created some issues in getting materials.
“I think we’ll have them working before the end of next week,” he said. “I doubt seriously we’ll be done by the first of August. I talked to the contractor today that by Sept. 1 they would be in good shape.”
Interior renovation of the bathrooms would be complete by the start of the new school year, he said. The issue would be doors. However, those would be installed a few at a time, immediately replacing the door.
“They may disrupt a class for a day,” he said.
Projects not included in the project include replacing classroom locks with new safety lever handles, bid at $25,200, and replacing ceiling grids and acoustical tiles in common areas, corridors and some classroom spaces, at a cost of about $189,000.
The board also approved building projects at two other schools.
Crab Orchard Elementary is finalizing its playground installation following a donation of nearly $15,000 from Fairfield Glade Rotary Club and the Crab Orchard Parent-Teacher Organization.
“Crab Orchard has been blessed with people making donations,” Inman said.
Director of Schools Janet Graham said, “They have really stepped up to help Crab Orchard. It’s another example of our community.”
Homestead Elementary will install a digital sign estimated at $24,900. The project is funded with fundraisers, donations and school funds.
The maintenance department received a $15,900 grant from the Tennessee Risk Management Trust to install roof access safety ladder for each school. The board approved a budget amendment to accept the grant money.
