Work can commence at Martin Elementary for a renovation project following approval of the low bid by Mid-State Construction.
The project includes updates to restrooms throughout the building and renovation of the Little Theater. Construction costs are $791,380 with engineering costs of $53,693.
“We know what bucket of money that we have to operate under. That’s one of the reasons the alternates were put out there. Those alternates will allow us to work up to the amount budgeted,” Director of Schools Janet Graham told the finance committee Thursday morning.
The project included a change in scope, retaining exterior doors in classrooms throughout the building instead of replacing with windows.
“The biggest issue was those so badly needed to be replaced. That was a project that was greater than our maintenance. We will come out cheaper by doing that project than doing five or six doors at a time,” Graham said.
Most of the work is expected to be complete before school resumes in August. The doors could extend into the new school year, however, with doors removed and replaced one at a time.
“These are projects that Martin badly needs done,” Graham said.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, asked if the school board had interviewed multiple architects. Upland Design Group has provided architectural services for the board of several years. Graham said the board had not interviewed other firms.
“We are continuing to use the architect that has been available to us. Uplands has been good to us and done a lot of things for us over time,” Graham said.
Hyder moved to approve the bid, supported by Graham.
“We will go up to the budgeted amount we have,” Graham said.
The motion was unanimously approved.
The committee also reviewed a bid submitted for property owned by the school system at Baker’s Crossroads. The only bid received was $67,900 from Russell Smith of Crossville.
The school system paid $290,000 for the property in 2007, and the most recent tax assessment places the value at $170,500.
The school board unanimously voted to reject the bid. The finance committee followed suit. John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, moved to reject the bid, supported by Graham and unanimously approved by the committee.
The county also accepted bids for portable classrooms. County Finance Director Nathan Brock said there were no bids submitted. In the past, Brock said the school system had offered the old classrooms to other nonprofit organizations, provided the organization removed the classrooms from school property.
Graham said, “We are happy to give those to people if they will take them. The removal would likely cost us around $5,000 to move them. So it’s money in our pocket if we have people who want them and are willing to take them.”
The school system is removing three this year. Graham said she hopes all portable classrooms can be removed from schools around the county.
North Cumberland will continue to utilize portable classrooms.
“But most of our campuses, they could go away and we would not suffer ill effects,” Graham said.
Patterson moved to give the school system authorization to dispose of the portable classrooms, supported by Graham, and unanimously approved.
The committee also approved accepting bids on surplus property from the school system, telephones from the courthouse and Milo Lemert Building.
“We think there may be some value to those to the right person,” Brock said.
The items will be listed on GovDeals for auction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.