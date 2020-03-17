Estimates for a renovation at Martin Elementary are higher than the amount set aside for the project — before the additional cost for architectural and engineering fees.
“We found out our $750,000 will not do all that we need to do there,” Director of Schools Janet Graham told the building and grounds committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education earlier this month.
Initial estimates bring the total project to $908,891, against a budget of $750,000.
Graham worked with Principal Christie VanWinkle and Maintenance Supervisor Mary Kington.
“We tried to prioritize what we need to do,” Graham said.
Top priorities in the program include renovations of student restrooms and locker rooms and partial renovations of single toilets and the teacher’s restroom, and new seating and carpet in the Little Theater.
Exterior door and window replacement, estimated at $234,000, was not something originally considered in the renovation budget, Kim Chamberlin with Upland Design said.
“I think that’s become a priority,” he said.
Graham said there were some doors and windows identified early on in discussions, but it had been determined many of the classroom exterior doors and windows needed to be replaced.
“It’s a need, and it’s a high-dollar item. It’s something we as a school district would struggle to do. Those exterior doors are in bad shape,” she said.
Some of the smaller items can possibly be absorbed by the maintenance budget to complete more of the work.
Chamberlin proposed bidding the bathrooms and Little Theater projects and adding the window and door replacements and ceiling replacements as bid alternates.
“Let’s see how far the money goes,” he said. “We may get a contractor that’s hungry and get more of this than we think we can. We’ll pick and choose and max out to spend as much as you have.”
The estimate includes $75,000 for general conditions, which includes contingency funds, contractor expenses and other costs. Architectural fees would fluctuate depending on the final contractor, but the entire project would be $54,533.
Chamberlin asked the board to approve bidding the project so that a contractor can be selected in March. That would allow the contractor to start ordering supplies and be ready to start work when school is dismissed in May.
“He’s ready to hit the ground running and get the work done over the summer,” he said.
The board approved putting the project out for bids during its February meeting. It will revisit the scope of the project when bids are returned.
Chamberlin said plans were complete for the Transition Academy and he was set to meet with representatives from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the county finance office.
“We want to bring all the parties together,” Graham said.
The facility will be at the Phoenix School campus. It will provide an apartment-style classroom where students can learn independent living skills, like cooking, laundry and housework.
The school system budgeted $150,000 for that project.
The Stone Memorial High School accessibility project is also ready to be bid. The project fixes sidewalks to meet standards for Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
Estimates for that project were $150,000.
School-level projects were also approved, including extension of a maintenance shed at SMHS, and new steel benches and trash cans under the school awning in the parent pick-up area.
CCHS is evaluating the cost of handrails for the bleachers in the gymnasium. Graham said the school’s athletic department would pay for rails.
“They found the ones on the student side,” Graham said. “But the reserve side, they don’t have those.”
Inman said the rails may have been stored at the stadium and were mistakenly thrown away when the facility was cleared ahead of the renovation.
“That’s the only thing I can think of,” he said.
