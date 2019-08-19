Students at Martin Elementary are really moving, with 30 minutes of the school day dedicated to physical education.
“They know the exercises and how to count,” said Chelsea Baxter, PE teacher.
Monday, she led three classes of fifth-grade students through a fitness roulette game. Students decided which exercise the groups would do while a large die determined the number. The luck of the draw from a pack of cards resulted in some small groups getting a pass for that activity.
“It makes it a game,” Baxter said. “I’m glad they enjoy it and want to be here everyday.”
The school had been preparing for new time requirements for physical education. Last year, students had 45 minutes of P.E. each week, with smaller 15-minute activity sessions each day in the classroom.
Principal Christie VanWinkle said the state had anticipated implementing new PE requirements this year.
“Chelsea embraced the idea,” VanWinkle said. “She was excited to get them moving every day.”
By the time the state changed course on the PE requirements for this school year, the Martin schedule had been built.
“We decided to try it,” VanWinkle said.
Each day, students have 30 minutes of PE and 30 minutes in a special area: art, music, library, computer lab or skills lab. This gives every teacher one hour of planning time, as well.
The gym is used all day long, Baxter said. She gets her lunch and planning time, but pre-kindergarten and other classes can use the gym during those breaks for recess or activity.
The schedule is down to the minute, VanWinkle said.
“She [Baxter] knows what they’ll do when they come in and then starts the class,” she said.
One grade level is leaving as the next comes in. The school has a new full-time physical education teaching assistant, and other teaching assistants rotate through the gym throughout the day.
VanWinkle hopes the increased physical activity will provide a bevy of benefits for students, from improve academic achievement to improved behavior.
They’ll get the wiggles out,” VanWinkle said.
Baxter expects students to improve their Pacer scores, a twice-yearly assessment of student athletic endurance and intensity, and also lower their body mass index results.
She also expects students to do better in the classroom.
“It’s proven that exercise improves their learning,” Baxter said. “When you get your body moving, the serotonin goes to your brain and helps you learn and remember. It puts you in a good mood so you want to learn.”
Even though the classes are shorter, Baxter said the daily classes will also help students build skills. She noted last year, a unit on volleyball required a month. And students only had four classes in that time.
“Now, I can spend two weeks on volleyball, and they’ll get 10 classes,” she said.
She hopes that will help interest students in extracurricular or non-school-related sports or other activities and build a foundation for a lifetime of health and wellness.
