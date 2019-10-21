Testing water sources at two local schools found sinks and water fountains with high levels of lead.
Director of Schools Janet Graham told the Chronicle a water fountain and two sinks at Martin tested above allowed limits as did a service sink in the library of Cumberland County High School.
All those sources of water have been removed from service, she said.
“Those are cut off right now,” she said. “We will install new water fountains and sinks and retest.”
The school system is testing each facility built prior to 1998. According to letters sent home with faculty and students at each school, elevated lead levels were detected in:
•CCHS library work sink, 106 parts per billion
•Martin Elementary drinking fountain in front of cafeteria, 84.3 ppb
•Martin Elementary food steamer, 22.5 ppb
•Martin Elementary rice steamer, 28.4 ppb
The law requires water sources testing above 20 parts per billion to be removed from service.
Three sinks were found at Pine View Elementary earlier this year with elevated lead content. The sinks, which were in a locker room, were replaced and subsequent tests found the sinks were in compliance with safety standards.
The tests came after a new law that requires school systems to test drinking water sources in school facilities constructed before 1998. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved a policy last fall that governs the local testing and compliance program.
Water is collected and allowed to sit overnight. It is then tested. If lead is detected at a level of 15 ppb to 20 ppb, the school can continue testing on an annual basis to monitor those water sources. If the tests detect lead at more than 20 parts per billion, the water source must be immediately removed from service and the problem corrected.
Other schools requiring testing are Homestead Elementary, Pleasant Hill Elementary and North Cumberland Elementary. Once construction is complete at Crab Orchard Elementary, the oldest remaining section of the building will date from 2001 and be exempt from testing requirements.
