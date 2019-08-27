Two local men pleaded guilty to charges in separate incidents during the calling of the probation violation docket earlier this month. One defendant received time to serve while the other was placed on probation.
Austin Bruce Swallows, 21, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of between $2,500 and $10,000 and received a two-year and one-day prison sentence to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence.
Swallows is accused of stealing a vehicle in Cumberland County and driving it to Dunlap where police in that city took him into custody and recovered the vehicle. It is not known what the status is of the charges in Sequatchie County.
In the second case, Beroket B. Woza, 20, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
The charge stems from a traffic stop Feb. 26 by Trooper Jake Bramer who found two bags of marijuana in Woza’s vehicle. Woza has applied for judicial diversion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.